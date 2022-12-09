Turkish president to hold talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders on ending the conflict





ANKARA Turkey is continuing its efforts to resolve the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that to this end he will soon hold talks with his counterparts on both sides of the conflict. “In order to resolve this crisis, I will have talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on Sunday. Likewise, there will be one with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy,” Erdogan told the TRT World Forum in Istanbul. Erdogan said Türkiye wanted to further strengthen the grain corridor agreement that Türkiye helped forge this summer, “and in Putin’s words, send (food) through this grain corridor to underdeveloped countries.” On July 22, Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a historic agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been interrupted in February due to the war. of Russia against Ukraine. Days before its scheduled expiration, the historic grains deal was extended for another 120 days, starting November 19. From the beginning of the crisis, Erdogan said that Turkey has carried out intense diplomacy with the principle that there will be no winners in the war, adding that Turkey has been the pioneer of peace diplomacy which will serve example to the world. “While firmly defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we opposed fueling tensions in the region with irrational policies towards Russia,” Erdogan added. Regarding the fight against terrorism, Erdogan criticized countries – including some other NATO members – who support and send weapons to terrorist groups in northern Syria that threaten Turkey as well as regional stability. “Despite its sacrifices, Turkey will never forget how abandoned it has been in its fight against terrorist groups that pose a serious threat,” he added. The 2022 TRT World Forum, an annual two-day event, kicked off in Istanbul on Friday, hosted by Turkey’s national broadcaster TRT. The gathering, organized this year under the theme “Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities”, brings together scholars, journalists, intellectuals, politicians and members of civil society from around the world. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

