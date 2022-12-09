Leaked audio linked Bushra Bibi to selling watches





Voice believed to belong to Zulfi Bukhari, Imran’s wife features in a 21-second clip. Bukhari questions authenticity of recording; Islamabad shopkeeper denies buying watch

KARACHI: The Toshakhana case once again dominated television headlines on Thursday after an audio tape, believed to be a conversation between a PTI leader and the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was released where the duo can be heard of the sale of wristwatches in the possession of the former prime minister.

The 21-second clip is the latest development in the case involving the sale of an expensive Graff wristwatch, given to Mr Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

A little ago [watches] that Khan sahib wants to deliver to you so that you can sell them. These watches are not for his use so he wants them sold, a voice believed to belong to Mr Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, can be heard telling the person on the other end of the line.

In response, a voice believed to belong to former Prime Minister’s aide Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari said, Of course, murshid. I will do it.

The source of the audio recording could not immediately be established and its veracity was disputed by several quarterbacks.

Mr Bukhari also denied his involvement in selling the watches and questioned the authenticity of the audio.

Previously, the watches were said to have been sold to a man named Umar Zahoor through Farah [Khan]. When they received legal notice, a new story surfaced that in reality the watch was sold through me. Let me clarify that I neither took a watch nor sold [any watch]he said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Mr Bukhari, while demanding the forensic audit of the tape, claimed that even middle schoolers could heal the audios. i am ready to pay it [forensic audit] out of my pocket.

The question of the sale of the watch has been a point of contention for the former prime minister since his ousting from power in April. Mr Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission in October in the same case for making false statements and an incorrect statement.

In November, Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed the PTI government sold him the wristwatch for $2 million, which was worth around Rs 280 million at the time of the sale. in 2019.

PTI disputed Mr Zahoors’ claim and argued that the watch was sold to an Art of Time store in Islamabad, but on Thursday Geo News reported that the store owner also denied involvement in the purchase.

In a video message widely shared on social media, the man, identifying himself as Muhammad Shafiq, said he had a store in Jinnah supermarket in Islamabad’s F7 district.

The propaganda was going against me and my shop [that] I bought an Imran Khans Graff watch, he said, adding that he did not buy any watch or sign any invoice.

Nor was it my [shops] bill, nor was it my sign or my handwriting. It was misused, he said of a receipt shared on social media by PTI executives to prove the sale.

Mr Shafiq added that he had remained silent on the issue, hoping it would die down.

But that didn’t happen, I was very distressed all the time and even had to sell the store and close my business.

Calling the whole episode propaganda, he vowed legal action against those linking him to the purchase in the future.

Posted in Dawn, December 9, 2022

