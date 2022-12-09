Saudi skies turn RED as Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Riyadh; What’s cooking between China and Arabia?

After a six-year hiatus, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7 for a much-anticipated summit with the Arab Gulf world. While several deals are on the program for this three-day visit, the great welcome has already set the tone for the great alliance.

Flying the Falcon military plane, Saudi pilots took to the skies and painted it red and yellow, the colors of the flag of communist states. According to reports, the Chinese presidents’ plane was escorted by the Hawks until it landed.

Chinese President #Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday afternoon. Saudi concierge escort planes greeted the Chinese president with the utmost courtesy. #ChinaArab2022 pic.twitter.com/fNYNPdDzxA — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 8, 2022

Upon his arrival, the President was greeted with a magnificent purple carpet and was received by the Governor of Riyadh Province, Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud. It is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit since 2016 and comes at a time when Riyadh is seeking to diversify its global alliances away from its key ally, the United States.

On December 8, the president arrived at Al-Yamamah Palace to hold a summit with Saudi King Salman. In what could be the start of a new era in relations, the two sides signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and discussed joint coordination efforts.

The two heads of state were joined by Saudi Crown Prince and heir apparent to the oil-rich kingdom, Mohammad Bin Salman. According to local reports, the two leaders discussed regional resource investment opportunities and large-scale development.

It is relevant to note that China has positioned this visit as the most important for four decades.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s key partner in the West, the United States, warned that China’s attempts to expand its global influence were not conducive to the international order.

The US National Security Council spokesperson said, “We are aware of the influence China is trying to develop in the world. The Middle East is definitely one of those areas where they want to deepen their level of influence.

In what could cause heartburn in the United States, the two sides have signed several bilateral agreements, including an agreement with Chinese Huawei for cloud computing and the construction of GBPS10 complexes in Saudi cities, according to the agency. Saudi press. The United States banned the telecom giant over national security threats and urged its ally to ban the company from 5G programs.

The Saudi association with Huawei was also seen as a major factor in the United States’ reluctance to sell the F-35 fighter jets to Riyadh. Fractures within the US-Saudi alliance have existed for some time and have culminated on human rights issues, for example, unequivocal criticism of the Saudi plot to kill the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite the amnesty granted to Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who allegedly orchestrated the killing, the issue has refused to subside. It was only exacerbated given the oil-rich nation’s OPEC+ decision to cut oil production – a decision that sparked an angry reaction from the United States as the inflation threatens.

In this context, the visit of Chinese presidents to the kingdom could herald a new era of geopolitical brewing, as evidenced by the overt warning from the United States.

Sino-Saudi bonhomie could shake the United States

Besides signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, China and Saudi Arabia signed about 34 new bilateral agreements, including a memorandum of understanding on hydrogen energy and encouraging direct investment between the two states.

According to local reports, the two sides also signed a landmark agreement to harmonize the Saudi Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

Riyadh’s 2030 vision aims to reduce dependence on oil, while China’s BRI is a global infrastructure development initiative that aims to connect Asia with Africa.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter and China is its biggest customer. However, there was no information on new energy deals at the time of writing this report.

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said cooperation with China, the world’s largest oil exporter, has helped maintain stability in the global oil market.

China is widely recognized as Saudi Arabia’s most important economic trading partner, with military cooperation between the two also steadily increasing. Saudi Arabia has purchased several armed drones from China in recent years. According to reports, these drones were used in Yemen during airstrikes by Saudi Arabia against Houthi rebels.

It is pertinent to note that Saudi Arabia has made steady efforts to wean itself off its military dependence on the United States, in part due to the latter’s reluctance to sell arms due to human rights concerns. This created a window of opportunity for Beijing.

China has made coordinated efforts to extend its reach to the energy-rich Gulf Arab state. This became evident when he signed a 27-year LNG contract with Qatar last month. More such energy deals with other Gulf Arab countries could be expected as the China-GCC summit unfolds.

The China-Arab summit was called a “milestone in the history of China-Arab relations” in an editorial published by Chinese tabloid Global Times.

According to the article, the region had a common goal of avoiding political turmoil and achieving steady growth following the severe effects of the Arab Spring and was keenly interested in China’s experience.