As Many Evangelical Leaders Wary of Trumps 2024 Race, This Oklahoma Pastor Has Started a Fan Club – Baptist News Global





While many former supporters of Donald Trump’s evangelical pastor have distanced themselves from his bid for president in 2024, a failed US Senate candidate from Oklahoma has started a new Trump fan club.

Jackson Lahmeyer, pastor of Sheridan Church in Tulsa, announced a nationwide effort to connect Christian faith leaders with the America First movement to secure another term for President Donald J. Trump in 2024.

Trump’s announcement of a second run for the White House was met largely by silence from evangelical leaders who had served as his top cheerleaders in 2016 and 2020. Some not only fell silent, but indicated that they were ready to move on to less controversial and morally compromised candidates.

Lahmeyer, however, totally agrees with Trump. His new group is called Pastors for Trump.

A press release said the group already had a chapter in every state and the support of dozens of Christian pastors with more than 200,000 followers.

Lahmeyer said he wanted to champion issues that matter to the faithful, including the importance of life, marriage, free speech and personal responsibility.

As spiritual leaders of our nation, we pledge to pray for Donald J. Trump and present our petitions to him.

The new group’s website describes the effort as a coalition of patriotic pastors from all 50 states who recognize the importance of Christian engagement in the world we live in as salt and light. As our nation’s spiritual leaders, we pledge to pray for Donald J. Trump and present our petitions to him on issues such as life, marriage, free speech, and personal responsibility.

He continues: During President Trump’s first term, it was very clear that he intended to give pastors and Christian leaders a seat at the table. There has not been a president in our lifetime who has been as welcoming to Christian leaders as Donald Trump.

While the press release and website claim the team is made up of prominent Christian leaders across America, only two other people are listed: Craig Hagan, co-pastor of Rhema Bible Church in Oklahoma City, and Mark Burns, co-founder and CEO. of the South Carolina-based NOW Television Network.

Lahmeyer is a charismatic pastor who graduated from Oral Robert University in Tulsa. He gained notoriety as a COVID vaccine denier who offered to sign religious exemption forms for anyone wishing to avoid vaccination mandates in the workplace or at school.

He ran in the last Republican primary to try to unseat Sen. James Lankford, a conservative Republican and Southern Baptist pastor, whom Lahmeyer accused of betraying Trump on Jan. 6 when the Senate convened after he was attacked by insurgents to ratify the factual results. of the 2020 presidential election. One of the Lahmeyers said his priorities if elected to the Senate is to investigate the 2020 election.

The Pentecostal pastors’ political campaign was endorsed by Michael Flynn, Trump’s short-lived national security adviser who was later accused of making false statements to the FBI about his contact with Russians during the election. presidential election in 2016 and was pardoned by Trump, thus avoiding a public trial. Flynn was the star of a traveling road show called Reawaken America Tour. Flynn said on this tour that America needed one religion under God.

Lahmeyers’ campaign has also been endorsed by some of Trump’s most controversial allies, including Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani and Sebastian Gorka, whom Laymeyer calls America First Patriots.

Lahmeyer remains committed to Trump politics: “President Trump made it clear during his campaign for President of the United States in 2016 that he was committed to bringing Christian leaders into the fold. During his historic first term, he proved that he would keep the promises he made. As 2024 approaches, it is more important than ever to reaffirm the strength of the Christian faith and our resolve to support President Trump in his fight to return to the Oval Office.

