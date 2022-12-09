Indonesian president’s son is getting married, he posts photos on Instagram





Joko Widodo posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram. Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s son married fiancée Erina Gudono in a lavish ceremony on Friday. Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, shared the young couple’s Siraman ceremony, a local custom of ritual bathing. The photos also showed the president and his wife blessing Kaesang Pangarep and his wife. The 27-year-old is a YouTuber and the youngest son of Mr. Widodo. He graduated from ACS International in Singapore and owns Liga 2 football club Persis Solo with Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir. “From our residence in Surakarta City, today Friday, December 9, 2022, we accompany Kaesang Pangarep to undergo a series of wedding processions with Erina Gudono,” the Indonesian President said on Instagram, adding that the ceremony took place without clashes. “Our family asks for prayers for the blessings of the community so that the next procession goes well,” he added. He also apologized for any traffic disruptions and road closures that may have been caused as a result of the wedding ceremony. The president’s post has received more than 1.3 million likes since it was posted six hours ago. Joko Widodo was sworn in for a second term in October 2019. Shortly after being sworn in, the president said his final term would be aimed at eradicating poverty and catapulting the nation of some 260 million into a developed country. with one of the world’s top five economies. by 2045. Jokowi, a popular former businessman and heavy metal enthusiast outside the political and military elite, was hailed as Indonesia’s answer to Barack Obama when he was first elected in 2014. partly on a road to airport infrastructure. But his leadership has come under growing criticism after a wave of crises threaten to cast a shadow over his final term. Featured Video of the Day ‘I can lead as chief minister’: Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha to NDTV

