Calling it potentially damaging to the tourist climate, Hotman Paris asks President Joko Widodo to cancel the new penal code





HotmanParis. (Instagram/hotmanparisofficial) Jakarta, BeritaManado.com — The ratification of the Penal Code (KUHP) by the DPR on November 6, 2022 proved to be a controversy. Many parties have pointed to KHUP’s ratification as it is still seen as having a negative impact. Not to be outdone is the famous lawyer Hotman Paris, who also gave his opinion on the ratification of the Penal Code. The reason is, as reported Suara.com the BeritaManado.com networkin the KHUP, several articles are still considered controversial, leading to large-scale protests. This is undoubtedly the center of interest of the international media, which affirms that the ratification of the Penal Code will have an impact on tourism. It is suspected that due to this approval, many foreign tourists will cancel their tours to Indonesia. Meanwhile, according to Hotman Paris, as noted in his personal account, the inauguration of the controversial Penal Code will have a major impact on tourism. He said the country’s tourism climate will have a big influence and it is not impossible that the ratification of the law will lead to lower tourism figures in Indonesia. In response to this, Hotman Paris then asked the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodoto immediately take a policy to annul the ratified Penal Code. Such news can harm the tourist climate in Indonesia. Ask the President of the Republic of Indonesia to act to cancel the new penal code, he said in an upload on Wednesday (17/12/2022). Next, in the video reel uploaded by Hotman Paris, a man is seen creating content related to Penal Code regulations. In the video, the man explains that tourists cannot live freely in one room without getting married when visiting Indonesia. The man explained that if tourists violate or do what has been prohibited, the consequences will end in jail. The ban is due to the fact that regulations in Indonesia are currently very strict as the majority of the Indonesian religion is Muslim. Meanwhile, some netizens also disagree on the establishment of the new law code. Because according to netizens, the government should prioritize the focus on regulating corruption in Indonesia. (jentlywenur) Recent news Supported by the regional government, Kotamobagu becomes the favorite place to celebrate the International Day of Migrant Workers

Jems Tuuk instills a spirit of nationalism in the people of North Sulawesi

Tatong Bara urges SPBE FGD participants to pay attention to goal planning for the next 5 years

Best service is priority, ODSK hospital is called hotel taste hospital

Steve Kepel ensures the arrival of a secret number in Manado, a multiplier effect for North Sulawesi tourism

War of nerves In front of the Netherlands against Argentina, Maurits Mantiri is sure that Der Oranje will win

A Manado City resident survived after being buried in a landslide in Malendeng

Erick Thohir Encourages Digitization, BRImo Super Apps Transactions Reach IDR 2 Trillion

Odelia Sarayar, student from Kawanua, elected president of the Association of Indonesian Students in Amsterdam

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritamanado.com/sebut-berpotensi-rusak-iklim-pariwisata-hotman-paris-minta-presiden-joko-widodo-batalkan-kuhp-terbaru/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos