Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Deal to Release Brittney Griner ‘America Hating’





Donald Trump Jr. blasted the release of awful WNBA America Hating Brittney Griner in a Truth Social article on Thursday shortly after the basketball star was released from a Russian prison.

The same man who backed the overthrow of a presidential election has branded Griner, 32, black and gay, as America apparently hating for exercising its First Amendment right to protest by joining calls for racial justice in United States without the violence of January 6. , 2021, uprising.

After the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, Griner who plays for the Phoenix Mercury joined many professional athletes in bringing attention to the killings by refusing to perform the national anthem before games and calling for the anthem not to be played at all.

Trump Jr. parroted his dad with his horrific message.

Donald Trump, who is under investigation for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurgency, also ripped Griner in a Truth Social article Thursday as a basketball player who openly hates our country.

Many Republicans and other right-wingers followed suit to complain about Griner and his release.

Don Jr. intervenes.

Screenshot/Truth Social/ Donald Trump Jr.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested 10 months ago at a Moscow airport for possessing vape cartridges, which the hoop star said she inadvertently packaged. Griner had traveled to Russia during the WNBA offseason to play in a professional league there.

In August, a Russian court found her guilty of drug trafficking with criminal intent. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner was released in a prisoner exchange that freed Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer known as the Merchant of Death, who was imprisoned in the United States.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine detained in Russia, was not part of the deal that resulted in Griners’ release, despite reported attempts by the Biden administrations to get him on the swap.

Whelan, 52, was detained for espionage, which he denied, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.

The Whelan family is devastated they are still in Russia, but unlike the Trumps, they are happy for Griner and his family.

I’m so glad Brittney Griner is on her way back, Whelan’s brother David said in a statement to CNN.

As a family member of a Russian hostage, I literally can only imagine the joy she will have to be reunited with her loved ones and in time for the holidays, Whelan added.

The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and get the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-jr-brittney-griner-america-hater_n_6392a3cae4b019c69620a6a9

