PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to Ukraine

Due to Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not host their annual face-to-face summit. Since the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2000, it would be only the second time that the leaders of Russia and India have not personally interacted.

The summit, which is usually held in December, has only been postponed once, amid the pandemic, in 2020.

A senior official with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that although the relationship between India and Russia is still strong, boasting of friendship now could not be advantageous for Modi.

There will be no summit this year, according to a Russian official. The official said India made its position known during the regional summit held in Uzbekistan in September, when Modi urged the Russian president to work for peace in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has promoted India in the media as a crucial nation that has not publicly joined in criticism of the US-led war in Ukraine and pushed for increased trade as sanctions have halted flows with the United States and Europe.

As the Russian war in Ukraine enters its tenth month and drives up the price of food and energy, India is subtly reducing its involvement. The United States and its allies, which have imposed sanctions and price caps on Russian oil, and Moscow, a major supplier of energy and weapons, are the two parties with which the Modi government is trying to find a balance.

India, which is on a diplomatic tightrope, has been one of the main pivotal countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When the UN voted to condemn Putin’s war, Modi’s government voted against it and refrained from joining US-led efforts to sanction Moscow, seizing the opportunity to buy Russian oil cheap.

However, the United States and other countries India has allied with have pushed for it to do so to counter China’s growing assertiveness along its Himalayan border. The United States recently approved a plan to modernize Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet fleet, a move New Delhi has fiercely opposed.

Although India did not participate in the naval exercises, relations between the two countries were strained. India also enraged Japan by participating in the Russian-led Vostok-2022 war games which centered around a group of islands known as the Southern Kuril Islands in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. a territorial dispute that dates back to the end of the Second World War. .

(With contributions from Bloomberg)

