Op-Ed: Democrats should use their Senate majority to expose Republican corruption





With the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Democrats now have a 51-49 majority heading into the next Congress. In a 50-50 Senate, each party sits the same number of members on the committees. With a majority of 51 seats, Democrats will now outnumber Republicans at the committee level for the first time under President Biden. More importantly, it means Senate Democrats can now exercise the reins of their oversight authority unilaterally. They don’t need Republican votes to issue subpoenas or take depositions.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have bluntly bragged about their intentions to use their new majority, however narrow, to launch a surveillance tsunami targeting the Biden administration and the Bidens family. On Tuesday, Republican Leader (at least for now) Kevin McCarthy released an extensive list of surveillance targets, including Hunter Biden, the Justice Department, the FBI and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Republican playbook is simple: They will use their oversight authority to launch actions and confrontations that will capture media attention and keep the Biden administration and Democrats on the defensive. Republicans in Congress are betting the House on the idea that the media will do their dirty work and present their surveillance excesses as legitimate instead of what they are: taxpayer-funded witch hunts.

That’s why it’s crucial that Democrats in the Senate embrace their new majority margins and exercise their oversight power as well. Giving Republicans a free hand to dominate the surveillance conversation would be a huge mistake that could cost Democrats dearly by 2024. Thanks to the extraordinary work of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, we’ve seen how effective surveillance is, when done well. , may affect public opinion. This committee, by the way, is about to be disbanded and then be studied by House Republicans.

Republicans like Rep. James Comer, the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, plan to employ charges first, to secure evidence for a second crusade against the president and his family. There’s no reason Senate Democrats can’t turn the tables on Republicans by finally investigating the conflicts of interest created by Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during their time in the White House.

Documents recently released by Congress reveal that foreign nations were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars at President Trump’s hotel while trying to influence our foreign policy.

Records obtained by Congress revealed that when agents had to stay at Trump hotels, Trump companies charged the Secret Service up to five times the government rate, costing taxpayers more than $1.4 million.

Six months after leaving the White House, Jared Kushner received a $2 billion investment from a fund controlled by the Saudi crown prince.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington released a report detailing 3,400 examples of Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest.

Let’s be very clear here: this is not a bilateral situation.

If Democrats in the Senate were to pursue this type of surveillance program, it would be fact-based, drawing on investigative work that has already yielded volumes of documents, testimony and indisputable examples of conflicts of interest by Trump and his family at the time. It should be noted that unlike Ivanka Trump and Kushner, Hunter Biden has never served in the federal government in any capacity. The investigations Republicans are about to launch are conspiracy theory-based nonsense designed to smear their political opponents.

I understand the impulse Democrats may have to not want to engage in this kind of oversight battle, but they need to know that the battle awaits them anyway. It would be a costly tactical error to allow the Republicans a free hand. Trump’s blatant corruption has given Democrats more than enough ammunition for successful oversight investigations, which should hold Republicans to account for their hypocrisy.

The only question is: are the Senate Democrats ready to step in or will they give in to the House Republicans?

Kurt Bardella is a contributing writer for Opinion. He is a Democratic strategist and a former senior Republican adviser to the House Oversight Committee. @KurtBardella

