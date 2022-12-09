Xi Jinping received in majesty in Saudi Arabia





Xi Jinping and Mohammed Ben Salman, during the welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Riyadh, the Saudi capital, on December 8, 2022. BANDAR AL-JALOUD / AFP The scene was the opening of the Chinese television news, Thursday, December 8, 7 p.m. We see the Air China Boeing 747 carrying Xi Jinping, first escorted by four fighter jets in the Saudi sky then, once landed on the Riyadh tarmac, flying over by six other jets, leaving a red and yellow trail in their wake, the Chinese flag colors. At the same time, twenty-one cannon shots greet the arrival of the Chinese president. Even if neither King Salman nor Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman (MBS) were present on the tarmac to welcome the Chinese number one, Saudi Arabia reserved for him honors to which American President Joe Biden had not been entitled during his visit in July. Another video on Thursday shows Xi Jinping getting out of his Chinese Red Flag sedan escorted by a mounted honor guard to the royal palace and shaking hands with the crown prince for a long time. Here again, the contrast with the simple fist bump that the American president and MBS had changed during the summer is striking. This visit of the Chinese president to Saudi Arabia is qualified asthe most important and highest-level diplomatic event between China and the Arab world since the founding of the People’s Republic of China by Mao Ning, Spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs. A landmark milestone, she clarified. For his part, Xi Jinping speaks of a new era in China’s relations with the Arab world, with the Arab states of the Gulf and with Saudi Arabia. A new era in which the Arab world look east, as the Chinese press says, and no longer to the United States. During this three-day trip, Xi Jinping must make a state visit to Saudi Arabia but also participate in a China-Arab countries summit and a second, bringing together China and the Gulf Cooperation Council. A dozen Arab leaders are expected in Riyadh on this occasion: those from the six Gulf States (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahren, United Arab Emirates and Qatar) but also those from Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Morocco, Lebanon and Palestine. Read also the tribune (2017): Article reserved our subscribers Xi Jinping: a new era that is a challenge for the Western model A Washington message It will be a question of oil but also of the post-oil era and of diplomacy in a region which seeks both to reduce its dependence on black gold but also that of Washington. In recent months, Riyadh has also refused to increase its crude production as Joe Biden wanted.. While the latter, before his election, had qualified Saudi Arabia as a pariah state after the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and since then relations between Riyadh and the White House have remained tense, Xi Jinping did not fail to recall that China and Arab states will continue to hold up the banner of non-interference in domestic affairs [et] to support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity. You have 67.03% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

