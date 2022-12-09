Indonesia may start using B35 biodiesel from January 2023 – energy ministry





Palm oil futures rise on B35 expectations JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) – Indonesia may launch a program from January 2023 to use biodiesel with a 35% blend of palm oil-based fuel, known as B35, it said. Friday a senior official of the Ministry of Energy. Currently the world’s largest producer of palm oil, Indonesia uses B30, which contains 30% palm oil-based fuel. The overall palm oil fuel allocation for 2023 is estimated to be around 13 million kiloliters in 2023, he said. Indonesia’s allocation in 2022 was 11.03 kilolitres. Indonesian President Joko Widodo instructed his cabinet earlier this week to prepare the B35 implementation mechanism amid expectations that crude oil prices will remain high next year. “The B35 policy is taken in anticipation of rising global oil prices and to reduce imports, while on the other hand this policy is also aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy,” said ministry official Dadan. Kusdiana. Southeast Asia’s largest and most populous country is among the region’s top fuel importers, but authorities said import bills have been reduced significantly since Indonesia began increase the share of palm oil in biodiesel. The pending implementation of B35 has contributed to higher palm oil prices in Malaysia, although some market participants were disappointed that the blend was below the 40% expected. The Department of Energy conducted trials for biodiesel containing 40% fuel made from palm oil. “Ten of the 12 vehicles tested had completed the road test without significant problems and we will then determine the specifications for the B35 biodiesel,” Dadan added, referring to the B40 tests. “Hopefully the B35 program can be implemented from January 2023.” Indonesia is testing two formulations of B40, the first is a diesel blend with 40% fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) and the second is a diesel blend with 30% FAME blended with 10% green diesel at refined, bleached and deodorized palm base. petroleum (RBDPO). Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

