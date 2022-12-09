Is a viable opposition to Narendra Modi emerging?

On Thursday, the Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata party secured a seventh consecutive term in the western state of Gujarat. That’s no surprise, given that Narendra Modi, India’s hugely popular prime minister, hails from the state and led his government for 13 years before moving into national politics in 2014.

The BJP’s ability to resist anti-incumbency in Gujarat for more than two decades is undoubtedly impressive, but what is more intriguing about the results is the emergence of a new opposition force in the state. The Aam Aadmi party, which has only been in existence for nine years, already governs the northern states of Delhi and Punjab. On Thursday, he won five seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Legislative Assembly. That’s a meager tally, well below its own expectations, but for a small party contesting its first legislative election in a relatively large state, getting around 13% of the vote is remarkable for three reasons.

First, in the early 1980s, a fledgling BJP opened its account in the Gujarat elections with a similar percentage of votes, before gradually improving its tally in the following elections to eventually become the preeminent party in the country. State. AAP can draw lessons and a lot of inspiration from its history.

Second, the AAP continues, state by state, to eat into the political space occupied by the Indian National Congress, the country’s leading opposition party. His aim is to gradually move the Congress, which has ruled India for more than six decades, across the country before it can possibly challenge the BJP. That future is a long way off and many wish the party would grow faster, but AAP is minding its business in a “inch by inch, life is a breeze” way.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has just won an election in the state of Gujarat. Siddharaj Solanki/Demotix

And thirdly, by taking on the Prime Minister in his home state and securing nearly 15% without any prior local presence, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is strategically positioning himself as the politician most capable of challenging Mr. Modi over the years to come.

At this stage, he cannot match the immense popularity of the prime minister. According to India today According to the authoritative magazine’s Mood of the Nation poll published in August, 53% of Indians want Mr Modi to win a third term in 2024. Which explains why the prime minister calls most elections, including some presidential elections. State, a referendum on its leadership.

But Mr. Kejriwal, a shrewd political operator, has been playing the long game. , he changed gears. For now, his focus is on building the party he founded in 2013 while helming a narrow ship in Delhi as chief minister.

In the meantime, however, he is carefully cultivating a political image that subtly sets him apart from Mr Modi.

A product of the non-partisan India Against Corruption movement of 2011 and 2012, which played a significant role in the fall of Congress from power in 2014, Mr Kejriwal began his political career as something of an agitator. But his warmongering has cost him dearly along the way, with unsubstantiated allegations against various politicians having landed him in court a few times. In power, he also led regular protests over a myriad of issues in Delhi’s busy streets that were becoming a public nuisance. His unmistakably anti-politician and anti-establishment rhetoric that had initially captured voters’ imaginations was quickly waning. And the only way to temper its populism was to infuse it with competent governance.

Over the next few years, Mr. Kejriwal came across as a capable administrator whose greatest achievement was to improve the delivery of government services in Delhi, including providing good quality education and health care. , and free electricity. And it did so while running budget surpluses. While it is true that Delhi receives a generous budget from the federal government, the AAP has vigorously attributed its ability to balance the books to its focus on cutting wasteful spending and tackling key corruption issues for Delhi voters. . All of this has boosted Mr. Kejriwal’s image and helped attract hundreds of thousands of voters to his party.

Why is this important?

It should be recalled that during the 2014 parliamentary elections, Mr Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, presented himself as a man of the people who disdained the elite. Crafting a powerful narrative around his humble beginnings in a small town, as the son of a tea seller, he emerged, quite consciously, as the antithesis of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Dr Singh was the ultimate technocrat, a former International Monetary Fund financial economist whose greatest legacy remains the reform of India’s economy as finance minister in the early 1990s. In 2014, however, the government of Dr Singh, 10, had been riddled with scandals and infighting. His tired and arguably detached demeanor did nothing to appease an angry audience. Sensing the vibe on the street, a charismatic Mr Modi used populism and performative politics to portray himself as the best alternative to Dr Singh.

In a similar move to distance himself from the current incumbent, Mr Kejriwal, it seems, has decided to portray himself as an amalgamation of Mr Modi and Dr Singh. By adding a layer of technocratic competence to his populism, he could effectively imply that he is more serious about governance than Mr Modi. That he will defer to the experts, unlike Mr. Modi (or so the charge). And that he will refrain from making ill-considered and populist decisions, such as the demonetization of banknotes in 2016, which, instead of tackling corruption, as the government claimed, dealt a severe and lasting blow. to India’s informal economy.

Mr Kejriwals’ bet is that as the leader of a party that has no overarching ideology or vote bank, he will appeal to the aspirations of all Indians, but particularly the poorer sections of society. , putting more emphasis on providing public goods , leveling the playing field and growing the economy. It does so by promising a slew of sensible, and in some cases misguided, state-specific welfare programs in its attempt to challenge other parties to a debate on the very issue of welfarism.

It’s a seductive appeal to voters, but complicated by the long-recognized truism that Indian politics is shaped and reshaped first and foremost by religious, ethnic, linguistic, caste-based, regional identity or some combination thereof. .

It is not that Mr. Modi does not participate in the politics of welfarism. And he too has a development model that focuses on improving India’s infrastructure and industrial sector. But with the country steadily drifting away from its secular foundations, as majoritarianism continues to grow, the prime minister’s greatest assets are his unabashed Hinduism and Hindu nationalist politics. The caste group to which he belongs is also an important factor, although in a more discreet way. How, then, to assume such a figure?

The fact that Mr. Kejriwal, moreover, has felt compelled on certain occasions to remind voters of his Hindu identity, to recite verses on television and to promise pilgrimage programs to worshipers of all faiths proves that he will have had to struggling to fully expand the AAP’s reach based on its technocratic-populist image and party-based emphasis on good governance (with religion and nationalism for good measure). This was the case in Gujarat, where caste equations and alliances proved vital. This will almost certainly be the case in even larger states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

If, on the other hand, Mr. Kejriwal succeeds in expanding his party using an independent approach to ideology, well beyond his ambitions, Indian politics will have taken a significant turn.

Published: 09 December 2022, 12:04