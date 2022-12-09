Politics
Romy, Boris Johnson’s daughter, celebrates her first birthday
Carrie Johnson shared adorable photos of her daughter Romy’s first birthday today.
The mother-of-two, who married Boris Johnson last year, has revealed how the family celebrated the big day.
Snaps shared on Carrie’s Instagram showed Romy looking forward to her birthday cake, and open a mountain of gifts. Another snap showed the little girl riding a small tricycle around the house.
Carrie also shared adorable photos from her daughter’s first year, including one where she dressed up as a bear, a photo of her and the family’s dog Dilyn and one with her big brother Wilfred, who has two year.
Carrie Johnson shared adorable photos of her daughter Romy’s first birthday this morning
Carrie shared a gushing message on her Instagram account, writing: ‘Happy 1st birthday sweetie Romy. You make life so much happier!
‘My beautiful daughter, always smiling and generally chatting, you are a little ball of energy.
“You are a rocket. It is a privilege and a joy to watch you grow,” she added.
On her big day, Romy started the day by opening a stack of neatly wrapped presents on her parents’ bed.
A snap taken earlier this year showed Romy playing with family dog Dilyn
She was then treated to a chocolate cake with “Romy is One” written in frosting.
After the cake, Romy rode around the house on a children’s bike with learning wheels.
The toddler, who wore a white and pink polka dot dress, can be seen looking longingly at her cake.
The post also includes photos of Romy taken during her first year on Earth, including one of a sweet hug with her mother when she was a baby.
Carrie made an appearance in a photo where she is seen hugging her daughter at a picnic
A very happy little girl! Romy started her birthday surrounded by a pile of presents this morning
Carrie shared a gushing message on her Instagram account, writing that her daughter is ‘making her life more joyful’
A fun snap also shows the little girl sitting by a window with family dog Dilyn, who is known to have wreaked havoc on 10 Downing Street when its owners resided there.
Carrie could also be seen holding her daughter on a balcony during a recent family vacation where mother and daughter take in the beautiful scenery.
In another snap, Romy and her brother Wilfred are seen driving around in a small green car in a garden on a sunny day in a photo that also appears to have been taken during the summer.
And an adorable photo also showed Romy wearing a cotton tail and a headband with bear ears during another play session.
The festivities continued with Romy playing around the house on a toy bike with purple learning wheels
Romy, whose middle names are Iris Charlotte, was born on December 9. She is the couple’s second baby together and at least the former prime minister’s seventh child.
She was born at University College Hospital in London and is named after Carrie’s aunt, Rosemary.
When their daughter’s name was announced, Boris and Carrie explained how Iris came from the Greek word for rainbow and Charlotte was chosen as a tribute to Boris’ late mum who they “miss so much”.
In choosing Romy as a nod to Carrie Rosemary’s aunt, the couple followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by using a relative’s nickname rather than the person’s actual nickname – like the Sussexes l did by opting for the pet name of Queen Lilibet, rather than Elisabeth.
A snapshot that could have been taken this summer shows Romy with her brother Wilfred
A cute snap shows baby Romy wearing a cotton tail and bear ears during a play session earlier this year
Meanwhile, Iris comes from the Greek word for rainbow – a nod to the newborn being a “rainbow baby” – a child born after a miscarriage or stillbirth.
Her middle middle name is a tribute to the former prime minister’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died last year.
Romy was pictured in a natural knitted moses basket from ethical brand Little Green Sheep next to the Downing Street Christmas tree, with her big brother Wilf looking over the side in a sweet snap shared by Carrie at the time of his birth.
Shortly after Romy was born, Mr Johnson revealed Romy’s name to NHS staff during a tour of the vaccination
Speaking in Kent, he was asked if he and Carrie had chosen a name for their baby girl.
The toddler was treated to a chocolate cake with the words “Romy is One!” and cookies decorated with the letter ‘R’ in icing
Another cute snap showed Carrie and Romy on a balcony during a family getaway earlier this year
He replied: ‘She will be called Romy’.
Mr Johnson was said to have been present during the birth, with a spokeswoman for the couple saying at the time: ‘Both mother and daughter are doing very well.
“The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”
The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July 2021, as the environmental activist spoke of having suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year.
The following month, Carrie was praised for revealing a miscarriage in her announcement that she was expecting another baby.
She said she decided to speak openly about the tragedy she had suffered because she “finds real comfort in hearing from people who have also suffered loss”.
Announcing the news in an Instagram post, she added, “Hopefully in a very small way sharing this can help others as well.”
The former Tory PR chief said she and her husband Boris were “hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas”.
A rainbow baby is the term given to a child born into a family that has already lost another through miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.
If you liked this story…
An only child, Meghan would have found the ‘complexities’ of a large family ‘completely different’ from what she knows, says social activist Nimco Ali
And inside Harry and Meghan’s big night! Royals dressed in ‘incognito outfits’ for ‘post-apocalyptic’ themed Halloween party with Eugenie, Jack and friend Markus Anderson before relationship comes to light
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11520625/Boris-Johnsons-daughter-Romy-celebrates-birthday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Romy, Boris Johnson’s daughter, celebrates her first birthday
- Has the United States become a soccer nation?
- Jeddah Red Sea Film Festival: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan wows the crowd with his dancing skills
- Top toys for kids and how to save on them
- Innovation in banking starts with creative technology leadership
- Avionics Sales Level Record Q3
- How AOC’s Met Gala appearance may have led to an investigation
- Why are so many women in their 20s getting type 2 diabetes?
- Thirteen percent of hospital buildings are vulnerable to earthquakes – report
- Is a viable opposition to Narendra Modi emerging?
- Actress Octavia Spencer gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 104.5 WOKV
- Strep A infection: Sunny Gosling fighting for his life after doctors misdiagnosed him with Covid and ‘pulled muscle’