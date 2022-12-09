Romy, Boris Johnson’s daughter, celebrates her first birthday

Carrie Johnson shared adorable photos of her daughter Romy’s first birthday today.

The mother-of-two, who married Boris Johnson last year, has revealed how the family celebrated the big day.

Snaps shared on Carrie’s Instagram showed Romy looking forward to her birthday cake, and open a mountain of gifts. Another snap showed the little girl riding a small tricycle around the house.

Carrie also shared adorable photos from her daughter’s first year, including one where she dressed up as a bear, a photo of her and the family’s dog Dilyn and one with her big brother Wilfred, who has two year.

Carrie Johnson shared adorable photos of her daughter Romy’s first birthday this morning

Carrie shared a gushing message on her Instagram account, writing: ‘Happy 1st birthday sweetie Romy. You make life so much happier!

‘My beautiful daughter, always smiling and generally chatting, you are a little ball of energy.

“You are a rocket. It is a privilege and a joy to watch you grow,” she added.

On her big day, Romy started the day by opening a stack of neatly wrapped presents on her parents’ bed.

A snap taken earlier this year showed Romy playing with family dog ​​Dilyn

She was then treated to a chocolate cake with “Romy is One” written in frosting.

After the cake, Romy rode around the house on a children’s bike with learning wheels.

The toddler, who wore a white and pink polka dot dress, can be seen looking longingly at her cake.

The post also includes photos of Romy taken during her first year on Earth, including one of a sweet hug with her mother when she was a baby.

Carrie made an appearance in a photo where she is seen hugging her daughter at a picnic

A very happy little girl! Romy started her birthday surrounded by a pile of presents this morning

Carrie shared a gushing message on her Instagram account, writing that her daughter is ‘making her life more joyful’

A fun snap also shows the little girl sitting by a window with family dog ​​Dilyn, who is known to have wreaked havoc on 10 Downing Street when its owners resided there.

Carrie could also be seen holding her daughter on a balcony during a recent family vacation where mother and daughter take in the beautiful scenery.

In another snap, Romy and her brother Wilfred are seen driving around in a small green car in a garden on a sunny day in a photo that also appears to have been taken during the summer.

And an adorable photo also showed Romy wearing a cotton tail and a headband with bear ears during another play session.

The festivities continued with Romy playing around the house on a toy bike with purple learning wheels

Romy, whose middle names are Iris Charlotte, was born on December 9. She is the couple’s second baby together and at least the former prime minister’s seventh child.

She was born at University College Hospital in London and is named after Carrie’s aunt, Rosemary.

When their daughter’s name was announced, Boris and Carrie explained how Iris came from the Greek word for rainbow and Charlotte was chosen as a tribute to Boris’ late mum who they “miss so much”.

In choosing Romy as a nod to Carrie Rosemary’s aunt, the couple followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by using a relative’s nickname rather than the person’s actual nickname – like the Sussexes l did by opting for the pet name of Queen Lilibet, rather than Elisabeth.

A snapshot that could have been taken this summer shows Romy with her brother Wilfred

A cute snap shows baby Romy wearing a cotton tail and bear ears during a play session earlier this year

Meanwhile, Iris comes from the Greek word for rainbow – a nod to the newborn being a “rainbow baby” – a child born after a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Her middle middle name is a tribute to the former prime minister’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died last year.

Romy was pictured in a natural knitted moses basket from ethical brand Little Green Sheep next to the Downing Street Christmas tree, with her big brother Wilf looking over the side in a sweet snap shared by Carrie at the time of his birth.

Shortly after Romy was born, Mr Johnson revealed Romy’s name to NHS staff during a tour of the vaccination

Speaking in Kent, he was asked if he and Carrie had chosen a name for their baby girl.

The toddler was treated to a chocolate cake with the words “Romy is One!” and cookies decorated with the letter ‘R’ in icing

Another cute snap showed Carrie and Romy on a balcony during a family getaway earlier this year

He replied: ‘She will be called Romy’.

Mr Johnson was said to have been present during the birth, with a spokeswoman for the couple saying at the time: ‘Both mother and daughter are doing very well.

“The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July 2021, as the environmental activist spoke of having suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The following month, Carrie was praised for revealing a miscarriage in her announcement that she was expecting another baby.

She said she decided to speak openly about the tragedy she had suffered because she “finds real comfort in hearing from people who have also suffered loss”.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, she added, “Hopefully in a very small way sharing this can help others as well.”

The former Tory PR chief said she and her husband Boris were “hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas”.

A rainbow baby is the term given to a child born into a family that has already lost another through miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

If you liked this story…

An only child, Meghan would have found the ‘complexities’ of a large family ‘completely different’ from what she knows, says social activist Nimco Ali

And inside Harry and Meghan’s big night! Royals dressed in ‘incognito outfits’ for ‘post-apocalyptic’ themed Halloween party with Eugenie, Jack and friend Markus Anderson before relationship comes to light