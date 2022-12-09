Has Donald Trump already forgotten he’s running for president?





More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has still not organized a rally or even left his adopted state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.

The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most GOP members and his closest advisers, largely out of frustration at the shift in momentum toward Ron DeSantis, said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. It is now several weeks into a presidential race with no real apparatus, no message and no event. It’s been a bad run so far and it’s been as poorly received as you’d expect.

Trump’s advisers and confidants are divided on whether it’s all part of the eight-dimensional chess plan of a man constantly credited with grandmaster moves or in fact another direct error, the launch of a presidential campaign with no state leadership in place. The static campaign is also an indication of where the MAGA movement stands within the GOP after disappointing midterm losses: intact and influential, but also rudderless and out of breath.

The 2024 campaign, so far, has largely been a name campaign.

Indeed, the former president did not follow the lead in any meaningful way. Instead, he chose to hide in his Mar-a-Lago estate. That, of course, hasn’t stopped the former president from making news, but not the news a fledgling presidential campaign would want.

Trump caught international attention when he hosted an outspoken white nationalist and a disgraced anti-Semitic rapper on the terrace of Mar-a-Lago for dinner. And he made more news over the weekend when he suggested throwing out the Constitution so he could be reinstated as president.

These were not the headlines Trump needed or wanted. But he didn’t attempt to do anything about it either.

So far, he’s come down from his room, made an announcement, gone back up to his room, and hasn’t been seen since except to have dinner with a white supremacist, a 2020 adviser told CNN recently.

More than a month ago, Trump held his final MAGA rally on the eve of the midterm elections, outside Dayton, Ohio, on behalf of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. While Vance won his election, many other Trump-backed candidates did not. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lakea, a candidate rumored to be a potential pick for Trumplost. So did another Trump-backed candidate: Mehmet Oz, GOP candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate. And on Tuesday night, the blue tide of 2022 grew stronger, in a year that was supposed to be a red wave, when Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Three weeks after his campaign announcements in 2020 and 2016, Trump was already on the road, hitting early states like South Carolina and New Hampshire. In the permanent 2020 campaign, he held a rally on February 1, 2017, less than two weeks after his inauguration.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hampered his campaign schedule later in 2020, Trump held 323 rallies during the 2016 crusade186 during the primary and another 137 for the general election during an excerpt from an all rally. a day and a half.

Among some Trump advisers, frustrations have begun to build over the ex-president embracing the darkest MAGA world theories, including the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy and QAnon fever dreams.

Since the announcement of his re-election, I don’t think by any measurable standard anything can be said to be going well, former adviser David Urban told Politico. You had unforced error after unforced error.

A Trump adviser who spoke to The Daily Beast blamed recent snafus on younger, inexperienced staffers surrounding the former president on a daily basis. But the blame does not just fall on the shoulders of junior assistants. To this day, Trump spends countless hours on the phone with advisers and confidants. And that’s not to mention the blame Trump shares for the inertia of his own campaigns.

As the campaign progresses, tensions have started to spread in public opinion.

Trump’s former White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, tore into the ex-president during his Fox Business program on Wednesday afternoon, with equal dismay and concern.

I don’t understand what our former boss is doing, Kudlow said. I love the guy, he continued, challenging the former president, hanging out with white nationalists, hanging out with anti-Semites, talking about ending the Constitution or postponing the Constitution.

Trump’s proposal to suspend the Constitution appears to have further heightened tensions within the GOP, even among its former staff.

Still, the lack of main events called into question the value of an early statement in the first place.

A source close to Trump explained that the pause was part of the plan, with staff recruitment currently taking precedence over rallies.

Wiles. The Civita. Fabrice. They are very experienced people, the Trump confidant told the Daily Beast, referring to longtime Florida GOP operative Susie Wiles, former Swift Vets lead operator Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio who occupy a position at an adjacent pro-Trump Super PAC as the core of the 2024 campaign team.

They are methodical, looking at the numbers, planning the campaign and recruiting the right team to execute the plan. Why would an announced candidate go to a state where there is no leadership in place? The selection and release of a cadre of key leaders in the early primary vital states would be a significant accomplishment before Christmas.

Another source within Trumpworld told The Daily Beast that the former president has begun considering hosting 2024 campaign events early next year. The ex-president is also expected to attend holiday events later this month at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Asked by The Daily Beast about the lack of campaign events, a spokesperson claimed that while it may not be visible to the public eye, the wheels are already in motion for Trumps 2024 campaign.

It’s a marathon and our game plan is being implemented even though the presidential primary schedule has yet to be set and the 2022 midterm cycle has just ended, the spokesperson said. the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, at the Daily Beast.

Our strategy is by design. We have focused on building a robust operation that has already been tested at all political levels and laying the foundation to wage an overwhelming campaign that has never been seen before.

A Trumpworld source told The Daily Beast: It seems like a waste of money to do anything over the holidays for a campaign where the election is over 18 months away.

As for Trump’s post-holiday campaign approach, another source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast that the 2024 campaign will be tailored and potentially accelerated depending on what rivals come into the fold during the holiday. , especially the Republican challengers.

That might be difficult given Trump’s other campaign challenge: staffing.

Many of Trump’s younger aides who have done the heavy lifting for the Trump White House and have the ability to run field offices across the country have lost interest in returning to help the 2024 Trump campaign. Trump White House officials explained to The Daily Beast that it wasn’t because they didn’t believe in Trump, they just, like many other Trump alumni, moved on with their lives.

I don’t think anyone deliberately joins the team because they no longer support it. I think the young people who joined in 2015 and 2016 were at a very different time in their lives, one of the people told The Daily Beast. This same source further stated that the current campaign is in an uncertain state, which has prevented the former colleagues from making a huge move to Florida or elsewhere.

Cheung added: We are not going to play the media game where they try to dictate how we campaign. We were also building teams in early voting states and expanding our massive data operation to ensure we were dominating on all fronts.

With no hiring in the early primary states yet, the Trump campaign is also testing the patience of GOP power brokers he largely ignored in 2016.

In New Hampshire, Trump’s stubbornness to hold only rallies has dulled among the GOP intelligentsia of lawmakers and wealthy retirees behind the scenes, a group accustomed to more intimate events and extended encounters with the candidates.

The rallies never fit the political culture of the Granite states, but they lost their magic following a string of defeats for Trump-endorsed candidates in congressional races, a National Committee member says. Republican at the Daily Beast.

It will hurt him, the RNC member said, because people won’t want to be one in 10,000.

