One man-date: PM Narendra Modi Gujarat key satte pe satta | Gujarat Election News

As elections approach, the opposition to power is often discussed by political pundits and critics who assume that people will vote against the incumbent government, Fashion said during one of his rallies in Surendranagar on November 21. But Gujarat proved them wrong by establishing a pro-incumbency culture as they repeatedly picked the BJP.
The BJP’s unprecedented margin of victory in Gujarat, despite running the state for nearly three decades, also signals Modis’ popularity consolidation in his home state, with no signs of voter fatigue. He has been at the heart of Gujarat politics since becoming chief minister in 2002, shortly after the state suffered its worst. earthquake in its history.
The party still touts Modis’ achievements to back up its tale of taking a crisis as an opportunity. In meetings and rallies, BJP activists and candidates have recalled his long sleeves, first as the author of Gujarat’s development model and then his firm and decisive national leadership which won laurels for the country.
If Modi is planning a statue (Statue of Unity), it must be the tallest in the world, the same goes for the Gujarat stadium with the maximum seating capacity in the world, and now there is the commitment to develop infrastructure to host the 2036 Olympics, a senior BJP official said, explaining how Modi cultivated a sense of bharosa (trust) among people by delivering on what he promised over the years. The state recently hosted the National Games thanks to the world-class sports complex developed in Ahmedabad.
Having delivered on promises such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, Modi is considered the most decisive and visible figure in Gujarat. Millions of people have benefited from his initiative to end the state’s water crisis, especially in Saurashtra, by diverting excess water from Narmadas. Every household in Gujarat now receives piped water. Additionally, the state’s school dropout rate, which was 37.2 percent when he took over as CM in 2002, has improved to 3.4 percent.
Modis’ primacy in the BJP campaign this time around was evident from the ubiquitous billboards that showed Gujarat pride with Double Engine legend Sarkar. Although the party has used the slogan in other state polls, voters in Gujarat warmed to Modis’ call that Bhupendras’ record should be better than Narendras’. In a throwback to previous polls, BJP activists also spread the message that people should keep Modi in mind when voting, not their local candidate.
The message was clear: two sons of the soil ruling Gujarat and the Center would benefit the people.
Modi had started strategizing for the 2022 elections in 2020 by appointing his confidant CR Patil as president of Gujarat BJP. Then came the bold decision to replace Vijay Rupani’s entire government and hand over the reins of state to Bhupendra Patel, a mild-mannered builder turned politician, just a year before the election. Patel hails from the powerful Patidar caste. The calculated gamble of completely overhauling the state cabinet and later denying tickets to large numbers of party veterans would have erased any trace of anti-incumbency, if it existed.
Leveraging this overhaul and securing an upper hand in ticket distribution, Modi undertook a series of trips to Gujarat, visiting the state at least 20 times before the polls were announced. He has dedicated a plethora of important projects such as the WHO World Center for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) at Jamnagar and the Astol project to bring water for the parched villages of hilly Valsad to the people of Gujarat.
After the poll was announced on November 3, Modi spoke at 31 rallies, covering almost all of the 182 assembly segments, and ended the campaign with a 50km tour in Ahmedabad.
Over the decades, Modi has become like a family, a way of life, for almost every Gujarati household. So, in an election largely devoid of any stakes, he managed to touch the hearts of voters with the moving slogan: Aa Gujarat Mein Banavyu Chhe (we made this Gujarat).
Although Modi was clearly going to be the architect of the BJP’s victory, Bhupendra Patel’s government had to appease several unrest groups ahead of the election to ensure a good outcome. These included students aspiring to non-secretarial clerk jobs, Lok Rakshak Dal jawans seeking pay and reservations, and employees of the forest department, doctors and doctors. health workers lobbying for various demands. The government has also pacified the maldharis (cattle herders) by withdrawing the stray animal control bill.
