DeSantis leads Trump by 5 points in 2024 GOP primary poll





Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a clear lead over former President Donald Trump in a two-way race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a new poll.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday found that 47% of Republican or Republican-leaning registered independent voters say they would vote for DeSantis, 44, if their primary or state caucuses were held today. Just 42% of the same cohort said they would support the 76-year-old Trump.

The poll shows a 14 percentage point shift toward DeSantis since mid-October, when 45% of Registered Republicans or GOP-leaning Independents supported Trump, while 36% said they would support DeSantis.

The Florida governor, who won re-election in a landslide Nov. 8, also leads Trump by 11 percentage points (51% to 40%) among Americans who voted in a primary or presidential election. a 2016 GOP caucus in their state.

Donald Trump was five points behind Ron DeSantis in the last 2024 GOP primary poll. The Washington Post via Getty Images DeSantis scored an easy win in his re-election campaign. AFP via Getty Images

In a head-to-head against President Biden, the poll also found DeSantis to be a more formidable opponent for the 80-year-old commander-in-chief.

Registered voters were split 44% each when asked who they would support in a hypothetical 2024 contest between Biden and DeSantis. However, in a Trump-Biden rematch of the 2020 election, 45% of registered voters chose Biden while 42% backed Trump.

No other potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate came close in the poll to DeSantis or Trump in terms of support. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were each favored by 5% of Republicans and GOP-leaning Independents.

This pair was followed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and incumbent Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney – all with 2% support,

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan led the way in the potential GOP field with 1% support, while 12% said they weren’t sure of their choice and another 4% said they weren’t. would not vote.

In this splintered area, Trump had 35% support and DeSantis 30%.

The poll was taken between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, after several Trump-backed candidates fell short of expected midterm election victories and after the former commander-in-chief’s Nov. 22 Mar- a-Lago with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes.

Many GOPers blamed Trump for the party’s failures in the midterm elections. Getty Images

The dinner came a week after Trump announced his third consecutive presidential run, making him the only Republican so far to throw his hat in the ring for 2024.

While the poll was in the field, several high-profile Republicans ripped Trump over a social media post where he claimed alleged 2020 voter fraud allowed for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

The former president was also blamed by many in the party for the defeat of Republican Senate candidate from Georgia Herschel Walkers on December 6 in the Peach state, which gave Democrats an outright majority in the upper house of Congress. .

Meanwhile, DeSantis was named a finalist for Time Magazines Personality of the Year this week, losing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

