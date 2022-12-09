In pursuit of the United States, the Chinese leader emerges from diplomatic isolation





He met with the King of Saudi Arabia and the leaders of Egypt, Tunisia, Kuwait and Sudan. He pledged to expand ports along the Red Sea, invest in petrochemicals and usher in a wave of Chinese tourism. After years of alienating other countries with his foreign ministry’s abrasive style of diplomacy, then retreating into semi-isolation for most of the pandemic, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, is returning to the scene. to repair China’s position and catch up with the United States. , which Beijing sees as having emerged stronger from the Covid crisis than expected. Saudi Arabia is the latest stop in Mr. Xi’s diplomatic campaign, following a soft reset with President Biden last month in Indonesia that pulled the countries’ ties out of a dip. The Chinese leader has met at least 29 heads of state since emerging from the pandemic in September.

During that period, he ended a year-long freeze in high-level talks with Australia by meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and rolled out a red carpet for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing to cement one of China’s most important economic partnerships.

The pledge is a welcome change for foreign leaders who have long wondered when they could hold face-to-face talks with Mr. Xi again, either to woo him as the leader of the world’s second-largest economy or counter him. . as a powerful autocrat seeking to reshape the world order. Many are disappointed to learn that Mr. Xi has not wavered on key issues like Taiwan or support for Russia. Xi deliberately woos allies from the Americas who meet or host leaders of Western democracies, from Germany to Japan, said Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former deputy secretary of state. Now, with his visit to Saudi Arabia, Xi demonstrates that the United States is not the only game in town. The meetings also have domestic political value for Mr. Xi, distracting attention from a difficult unraveling of his signature zero Covid policy and restoring his image as a world leader fighting for Chinese interests.

Chinese state media gave prominence to his travels, proclaiming that China-Saudi relations have reached a milestone! They highlighted the heroes’ welcome he received in Saudi Arabia, which included a Royal Saudi Air Force escort, a 21-gun salute with guns and a formation of Saudi aerobatic jets firing ribbons red and yellow vapor, in the colors of the Chinese flag. The Gulf summit allows propaganda outlets to draw attention to something more positive: Xi’s statesmanship, said Willy Lam, a veteran analyst of China’s Hong Kong policy and a Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation. The new diplomatic approach follows years of domestic focus by Xi, who was concerned about mitigating the effects of the pandemic and consolidating support for his groundbreaking third term at a Communist Party congress. in October. Severe Covid restrictions that left millions confined to their homes for long periods and nearly shut down international travel deepened China’s isolation at a time when the world grew increasingly suspicious of Beijing and fractured into geopolitical blocs on security and technology, drawing comparisons to the Cold War. By contrast, the United States is emerging from the pandemic with stronger relations with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Europe, while strengthening regional security pacts with India, Australia, and China. Britain. At the same time, one of China’s closest strategic allies, Russia, finds itself increasingly on the fringes.

Mr. Xi appears keen to maintain stable relations with Washington, which hit their lowest point in half a century this year after Beijing froze diplomatic channels with Washington in response to President Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in Taiwan. August, and after the Biden administration imposed a sweeping sweep. ban on exporting semiconductor technology to China in early October.

The relationship began to thaw after the party congress, when senior Chinese foreign ministry officials resumed dialogue with Western countries, a Western official said. This led to the closely watched meeting between Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden on Nov. 14 at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

China’s re-engagement does not end Beijing’s assertive posture under Mr. Xi, a leader who has portrayed the West as hostile bullies and inspired a pugnacious brand of wolf-warrior diplomacy known as two nationalist action films. Mr Xi has not backed down on the thorniest issues dividing China and Western Beijing’s growing pressure on Taiwan, its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong and support for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin as he makes the war in Ukraine, to name a few. . Western observers say it’s too early to say that Mr. Xis has reloaded diplomacy as a charm offensive until they see China abandon some of its more coercive behaviors, such as its blocking of imports in from Lithuania to punish the Baltic state for agreeing to let Taiwan open a trade office. in its capital, Vilnius, last year.

A more accurate read on Mr. Xi could be drawn from his confrontation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the end of the Group of 20 summit. Mr. Xi was surprised by a news camera berating Mr. Trudeau and accusing him of leaking a conversation between the two leaders. When Mr. Trudeau suggested that the two men resolve their disagreements, Mr. Xi bristled and said: Let’s create the conditions first. That self-confidence is why analysts don’t expect Mr Xi to appear chastised by last month’s protests over China’s tough pandemic measures and subsequent collapse of its zero policy. Covid, which he had presented as an example of the country’s superiority in preventing the high number of deaths seen elsewhere. From Beijing’s perspective, Russel said, the surge in diplomacy after Xi’s prolonged self-quarantine and his triumphant reappointment at the 20th party congress reflect Beijing’s growing prominence on the international stage.

This was underscored by the pomp of the Saudi welcome to Mr Xi, marking the first visit by Chinese leaders to the kingdom in six years. The pageantry contrasted with Mr Bidens’ more subdued visit to Saudi Arabia over the summer, best remembered for an awkward greeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. Xi, who hopes to weaken US influence in the region, held talks with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Thursday and signed a strategic partnership agreement with the kingdom. The pact strengthens diplomatic and economic ties in an already complex relationship that has diversified beyond oil to include weapons, technology and infrastructure. The arrival of the Chinese leaders comes as relations between Washington and Riyadh have steadily deteriorated, first following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and, more recently, following the October decision to reduce the oil production by OPEC Plus, a cartel of energy producers in which Saudi Arabia plays a key role.

The Gulf is seen as ripe for Chinese expansion due to the growing perception among Saudi officials, academics and businesspeople that the United States has lost interest and is diverting resources to Asia and the Middle East. Europe. Unlike Washington, Beijing does not ask leaders to choose sides. China’s stated policy of non-interference means that issues such as human rights never get in the way of business. Beijing says it accepts Riyadh’s flimsy explanation for Khashoggis’ death, and the Saudis have rejected efforts to condemn the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs in China. Friendly relations in the Gulf are paramount to China, which relies on the region as its primary oil supplier. It is also a key node along its Belt and Road Initiative and an important market for Chinese consumer goods and technology. Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant banned in the United States, provides 5G networks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates

With the United States in retreat and Russia caught up in the Ukraine crisis, China can play a constructive role in transforming the regional order in the Middle East, said Cui Shoujun, a professor at Renmin Universitys School of International Studies. in Beijing, about Mr. Xi’s ambitions. In the region. Competition for countries like those in the Gulf region could grow fiercer as the United States and its closest allies harden their stance on China. In his first foreign policy speech as British Prime Minister last month, Rishi Sunak declared the golden age of relations with China over. And in Canada, a long-awaited government Indo-Pacific Strategy Paper released last month portrayed China as an increasingly disruptive global power. Mr. Xi is betting he can overcome these more difficult relations if he can win enough support in the south and persuade American partners that their economic future is tied to the Chinese economy. Hindering its efforts is the war in Ukraine, which has shown Europe the dangers of becoming too dependent on an adversary. China missed a crucial opportunity to re-establish ties with the West when Russia invaded Ukraine, said Yuen Yuen Ang, a political science professor at the University of Michigan who studies China. Initially, a minority of pragmatists in Beijing warned that siding with Russia in an unjust war would further isolate China. This prediction has come true. So now Beijing is under intense pressure to find new friends. Keith Bradsher and Olivia Wang contributed report.

