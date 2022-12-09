Paul Gosar weighs in on Trump’s remarks on ‘terminating’ the Constitution.





In the early afternoon of Wednesday, when Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar decided to speak on the issue, the speech around Donald Trump’s astonishing demand for the removal of all rules of the American Constitution already seemed obsolete.

The day before, the Trump Organization had been found guilty of a tax evasion scheme by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office; the House committee investigating Jan. 6 said it would issue criminal referrals to the Justice Department; and Democrat Raphael Warnock won the Georgia Senate race.

The information cycle seems to have changed.

That was probably a relief for some Congressional Republicans, who wished they didn’t have to comment on their albatross’ latest rantings and rantings. Mostly because of what he was arguing: that a posting of internal documents to Twitter showing employees moderating content around attacks on Hunter Biden was linked to Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, which he believes of course having won and that this type of massive fraud perpetrated by Big Tech, the DNC and the Democratic Party authorized the removal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

Trump blasted the revelation of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION on Truth Social, adding: Our great Founders did not want and would not tolerate fake and fraudulent elections!

It was embarrassing on several levels. The Republican Party has made it its mission to try to be the party of the Constitution. The Originalists, a conservative sect of lawyers, claim to be beholden only to the laws of the Constitution (as they interpret them). Republican lawmakers often portray themselves as more loyal to the Founding Fathers than their adversaries and have been known to recite the Constitution in the House after winning House majorities, as they have done this year. (In November, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised to do so on day one of the new Republican-led Congress, noting that it was something that hadn’t been done in years. .)

So Trump’s remarks meant Republicans spent days fumbling, simultaneously trying to distance themselves from the soundbite without slamming Trump; minimize the meaning of sound clips; and also defend their supposedly favorite document, the Constitution.

Senator Ted Cruz, for example, called the Constitution durable but ignored reporters when they asked about Trump. Mike Pence told a South Carolina radio station that anyone who aspires to serve or serve again should support the Constitution. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell waited more than three days to comment, and when he did, he said: It would be pretty hard to get sworn in for president if you’re not willing to respect the Constitution.

Steve Scalise claimed he hadn’t heard what Trump had done, but said, of the Constitution: After the Bible, it is the most important document in the history of the world.

It’s a tense moment. With Senator Raphael Warnocks’ victory in Georgia, Trump’s midterm interference is officially a failure. Its hand-picked contestants did very poorly, blowing what could have been a red wave. Establishment Republicans are surely hoping that the average Republican primary voter will look at the data and decide it’s time to quit Trump, because he’s certainly not ready to throw in the towel.

The only silver lining of the week, in fact, should have been that big news elsewhere would overwhelm any memory of Trump’s Constitution crisis. But Paul Gosar, it seems, couldn’t help but intervene.

In a since-deleted tweet on his official account, he wrote on Wednesday, four days after Trump’s missive: I support and agree with the former president. Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented remedy.

Impeccable timing!

This, of course, spurred a whole new slew of headlines from MSNBC, Rolling Stone, Axios, the New Republic, the Daily Beast, the Independent, the conservative Washington Examiner, and (many times) the Arizona Republic. Rep. Liz Cheney, in a tweet, drew McCarthy’s attention to the deleted tweet and asked the Republican House leader if there was still time to condemn Trump.

Supreme Courts Most conservative justices were outplayed on Wednesday.

Gosar is an extreme even among the right flank of the Republican parties. He was removed from his committee duties last year after appearing to threaten Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and appeared more recently at a white nationalist event. This week, he clearly went unnecessarily off-script, at a strangely unrushed moment. And his sweeping statement, followed by a quick flashback, showed what a strange position Republicans have found themselves in once again with an anti-democratic figure at the helm of a leader they would surely like to see step down. .

But even Gosar could have saved himself trouble by simply checking the news. Because by the time he supported Trump, Trump had already disavowed his previous statement. On Monday, Trump wrote: The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION AND LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all their other hoaxes and scams.

Trump’s original message remains online.

