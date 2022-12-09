Politics
Gujarat elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails mandate and says it’s time to iron out the loopholes
Riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spearheaded his party’s high-octane campaign in Gujarat, the BJP swept away all opposition on Thursday to return to power leading a record landslide in his state. of origin where he has never lost an election since 1995. .
Election results in the Gujarat Assembly, which has 182 members, gave the BJP 156 seats, bettering Congress’s 1985 record under Madhavsinh Solanki when it won 149 seats, and the BJP owns the best of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was chief minister.
Congress was a distant second with 17 seats, the AAP scored 5 in its debut, and the Others accounted for the remaining 4 seats.
But the BJP lost Himachal Pradesh in Congress and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur resigned after conceding defeat, the state has not returned any ruling party to power since 1985.
In the House of 68, the Congress won 40 seats while the BJP trailed with 25. The AAP failed to open its account and three independents won the remaining three seats.
Even in defeat, the BJP managed to secure a 43% vote share, slightly lower than Congress’s 43.9%, a point underlined by Prime Minister Modi and BJP Chairman JP Nadda who, while accepting the mandate of Himachal Pradesh, said the difference was less than 1%.
Addressing the BJP workers, who had gathered at the party headquarters in New Delhi for the Gujarat victory celebrations, Modi said: Gujarat ne toh kamaal kar diya (Gujarat has done wonders).
India’s future, he said, lies in reducing loopholes, not promoting loopholes. He attributed the victory in Gujarat to the parties’ emphasis on development.
The BJP got the People’s Mandate at a time when India entered the Amrit Kaal. He has the support of the poor, the Dalits, the Adivasi, the exploited. People voted for the BJP because it has the strength and the capacity to take big decisions, strong decisions. I congratulate Naddaji, all BJP workers and the people of Gujarat. I had told people to break Narendras’ record, all records have been broken. The Gujarats have a scripted history. It is unprecedented. People rose above caste, community, all kinds of divisions to vote for the BJP, he said.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel credited the prime minister with the historic victory for the parties.
Gujarat BJP Chairman CR Paatil said Bhupendra Patel will continue as chief minister and the swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 12.
Party sources said the message the BJP will take from these elections is that it should continue to focus on strengthening the organization, from the stand up.
Prime Minister (Minister of Home Affairs) Amit Shah and Nadda have repeatedly asserted that only a strong organization can bring the party back to power and retain its dominance, a BJP leader has said.
Ahead of the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, there are crucial elections in the states which include Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. While the BJP has focused on organizing Madhya Pradesh, it will now also look to its other state units, sources said. With pit-level micromanagement proving to be a formula for success, party electoral push will be on it, the leader said.
Modis’ message after the results also echoed this. To Gujarat party workers, Modi in a Twitter post said: I want to say each of you are a champion! This historic victory would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party.
Thank you Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire for this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Gujarats Jan Shakti, he said.
On Himachal Pradesh, he said: I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the love and support for the BJP. We will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the state and raise the issues of the peoples in the times to come.
For Congress, there are plenty of takeaways. Although Himachal Pradesh is small, the party won a Hindi-speaking state after four years and broke its losing streak.
Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra, on which the party devotes all its energies and focuses all its attention, had little impact on the elections. On the contrary, the Himachal Pradesh verdict proved that a localized campaign was the antidote to Modis’ highly personalized campaign.
The Congress campaign in Himachal centered on promises to restore the old pension scheme (OPS), the creation of a lakh jobs to tap into youth anxieties over lack of jobs and the Agniveer recruitment, and financial aid of Rs 1,500 to each woman in the state.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led from the front and the party launched a disciplined campaign around the themes of the manifesto. This, despite the fact that the party had no charismatic face in the state. In fact, Congress does not have a leader with a pan-Himachal appeal.
And the nearly identical vote share the BJP has managed signals that it still has huge appeal among state residents and can rebound in the general election if Congress is complacent.
The Gujarat Congress campaign may well become an example of how not to approach an election in stark contrast to the Himachal party campaign. The decimation of the party in Gujarat shows that it cannot even take opposition space for granted. He entered the election with no real narrative and campaign theme.
Congress’s lack of visibility and seriousness helped the AAP create a narrative that Congress was unable to challenge the BJP. The result: the AAP succeeded in obtaining 12.9% of the votes and 5 seats.
