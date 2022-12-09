The UK just had a major market scare. Now he wants to relax the financial rules







London

CNN

—

Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst slump since the global financial crisis, the UK government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulations in a bid to shore up the country’s banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities like Amsterdam and Paris. The UK Treasury unveiled more than 30 measures on Friday, dubbed the Edinburgh reforms. These include an effort to make it easier to list companies’ shares in London, an overhaul of short selling regulations and an addition to the remit of key regulators, asking them to consider growth and the UK’s competitiveness when making the rules, rather than just focusing on the smooth and safe functioning of the financial system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is also considering easing post-2008 rules on separating the trading and retail activities of big banks, as well as revising regulations that held top banking executives accountable for their conduct. The government would also stick to previously announced plans to remove a cap on banker bonuses another post-2008 rule aimed at curbing excessive risk-taking. We are committed to securing the UK’s status as one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services centers in the world, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in a statement. The effort was initially billed as Big Bang 2.0, a nod to the rapid deregulation of UK financial markets under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1986. But ministers have moved away from this languagesince the reforms should be more gradual. The changes aim to maintain London’s role as a global financial hub post-Brexit, which alongside the political turnover has increased uncertainty for businesses wondering where to invest. Yet they also come in the wake of a major financial shock. Earlier this year, investor backlash over former prime minister Liz Truss’ plans to cut taxes while increasing government borrowing sparked turmoil in bond markets and sent the pound to a record low against the American dollar. The Bank of England had to step in to avoid a wider crash. Industry members have expressed support for the broad reform package. The industry lobby representing the UK’s financial services, TheCityUK, said the measures should help boost the UK’s attractiveness as a place where businesses can register, invest, grow and grow. to do business. But there are some in the sector who rear settlement such as quartering rules. They believe that requiring banks to separate riskier investment activities from their business of handling customer deposits could help insulate against shocks and make it less likely that the government will need to use the money. taxpayers to bail out failing banks.

