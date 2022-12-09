Reviews | Donald Trump is weak. And powerful. Now what?





People who were on the crazy side, they kind of got pushed back to the border, Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers told Semafor this week. If you deny the last election or any election, I think that balloon has popped. Even so, it is no great gift to the country as a whole that candidates have run for two years on suspicion of normal election practices or the advancement of conspiracy theories, which people have heard and have internalized a more intangible outcome with effects that are harder to measure.

Since the announcement of Mr. Trump’s candidacy for President, as you have also heard, he has repeatedly called for the 2020 election to be redone, even saying outright that there could be a termination of the Constitution. Two nights before Thanksgiving, he had dinner with a white supremacist and Kanye West, who keeps saying anti-Semitic things. These events can also be seen through this dual dynamic of weakness and influence. In the most basic horse-racing political sense, Mr. Trump’s actions have almost certainly hurt him; more Republicans have criticized him, and we have multiple election cycles of results suggesting people are rejecting his picks. This weakens him. But he still has influence, and through that dinner, for example, many, many people heard about an extreme racist who they probably had never heard of before.

In 2022, even when Mr. Trump appears to be fading politically, no one has definitively resolved the question of how to deal with him, when to step in and when to ignore, how to measure one action against another. The central question stems from an understanding that most people in this country seem to share, no matter what they think of him: Mr. Trump will not be stopped from wanting things all the time. And it won’t be limited to how a president or a public figure is supposed to behave, in pursuit of this endless array of wants and needs.

Faced with this uncontrollability, people fall into complex emotional dynamics about how to react to Mr. Trump to care or not, how to pay attention, ignore him or this or that, never ignore him. , how far to go, when to leave, when to stay, when someone else’s silence becomes unacceptable. How is a person supposed to be? What can a single person do? What are our duties and obligations? These questions drive centuries of literature and philosophy, but Mr. Trump’s chemical mix of emotion and power turns them into an hourly concern. It will not change; you can. It’s an exhausting texture of American life at that time, even now.

It’s almost hard to remember what the first campaign looked like, although it too started out with a weak hand. Mr. Trump conquered a split field with, at the start, simple pluralities of votes. And you constantly discovered how weak American institutions were: the weakness of political convictions among Republican politicians, the inability of the various institutions to do anything about Mr. Trump’s candidacy, the real motivations of the information by cable, how the people of the game had to accept, for example, an attack on Mexicans or Gold Star relatives. Virtually overnight, Republican and conservative groups moved from opposing Mr. Trump to realizing his candidacy to strongly backing him. This general dynamic has repeated itself again and again for years.

