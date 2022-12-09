PUPR Ministry





Cianjur – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono inspected Public Elementary School (SDN) Sukamaju 1 in Benjot Village, Cugenang District which is the one of the schools affected by the earthquake in Cianjur Regency, Thursday (8/12/2022). The government has ensured that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of various social facilities (fasos) and public buildings (fasum) affected by the earthquake, such as schools, mosques, hospitals and health centers, begin to be conducted simultaneously with emergency response management. phase. President Jokowi said repairs to education infrastructure, especially the rehabilitation of school buildings, both elementary and secondary schools which were badly damaged, were urgently needed to support the teaching and learning activities of students. . “I have been to Cugenang district twice. So this is where there is the most damage because it is the center. Damaged houses, damaged educational institutions and health are indeed the worst here. I have ordered the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to complete this primary school 3 months,” President Jokowi said. Based on temporary survey data from the Ministry of PUPR as of November 29, 2022, the damage to education infrastructure due to the earthquake in Cianjur Regency was 245 schools in 7 sub-districts. In detail, 131 schools were heavily damaged, 34 schools were moderately damaged and 80 schools were lightly damaged. Handling is prioritized for schools with significant levels of damage. In addition to educational infrastructure, President Jokowi said repairs to residents’ homes are also urgently needed so that people can resume their activities, including public buildings that aim to restore economic activity immediately. “For locations that are in the red zone, you don’t want to have to be relocated. Yesterday I saw that in two relocation locations they have also started. No less than 200 units will be completed by the end of this months in Sirnagali village and then 2,000 houses will also be built soon,” President Jokowi said. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the PUPR Ministry has started constructing houses for residents who will be relocated after the earthquake according to the land provided at Esa Sirnagalih, Cilaku district covering an area of ​​2 .5 ha to build and 200 units in the village of Mulyasari. , District of Mande covering an area of ​​30 ha. “We already have experience in building earthquake-resistant houses in Palu and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Later, RISHA (Simple Healthy Instant House) houses will also be built here. The stock is still around 2 000, all the houses are built with earthquake resistant construction,” Minister Basuki said. Present at the President’s Review, Head of National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Letjen Suharyanto, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, Director General of Housing, Ministry of PUPR Iwan Suprijanto, Disaster Management Task Force Disasters Ministry of PUPR Ahmad Ghani Gazali, Secretary General of Cipta Karya Riono Suprapto, and Director of General Directorate of Infrastructure Strategy Cipta Karya Essy Asiah. (Three) Was the information above helpful enough?

