Gujarat Polls: Historic BJP Victory Over Prime Minister Modi Gets Global Coverage | How the global media reacted





Image source: PTI Gujarat assembly elections: BJP scores landslide victory in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: The landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections not only created a buzz in the Indian political arena but also grabbed global headlines. Ridding the charismatic electoral campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party took power for the seventh consecutive time. It also caught the attention of the global media as they widely reported on the BJP’s massive victory in Prime Minister Modi’s home state. How did the international media react? Singapore’s Straits Times, Nikkei Asia, ABC News, Al Jazeera and the Independent were some of the international outlets that included footage of the BJP’s joyous victory celebrations in Gujarat. According to British publication The Guardian, Prime Minister Modi has given the BJP a major boost, demonstrating the party’s unwavering support ahead of the general elections scheduled for 2024. The Japanese daily said Modi held a series of campaign rallies in his home country, boosting the BJP’s campaign with his star power. the party has not lost an assembly vote there since 1995. “Modi is hugely popular in the state, where he served as chief minister for almost 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014,” the newspaper reported. Meanwhile, the UK-based ‘The Independent’ said the record victory in Gujarat was a big boost for the BJP ahead of the 2024 general election. Image source: ANI Here’s how the global media reacted Modi Modi thanks voters for landslide victory On Thursday, December 8, Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of Gujarat, saying they support the development policy. “Thank you Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People have blessed the development policy and at the same time have expressed a desire to want this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Jan Shakti of Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. “To all the hard working @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas, I mean – each one of you is a champion! This historic victory would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,” a- he added. Oppositions crumbled under Modi’s charisma It is worth mentioning here that the BJP recorded a landslide victory in Gujarat winning 156 seats out of a total of 182. The party’s main rival, the Congress, was only able to secure 17 seats. The new party Aam Aadmi (AAP) managed to obtain five seats, the others four. Notably, the election campaign in the state was led by Prime Minister Modi, who had urged voters to give the party a record majority in the state. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, but it has never recorded such a record victory in the state assembly elections. The saffron festival not only improved its own tally of 2002, but also surpassed the best performance of any festival in Gujarat. (With agency contributions) ALSO READ: Gujarat sings BJP BJP BJP BJP BJP BJP BJP! latest news from india

