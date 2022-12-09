Lawyer claims Trump would have immunity even if he said to ‘burn Congress’





Donald Trump’s immunity shield was so strong that he would have been protected from prosecution even if he had called on his supporters to set fire to Congress while in office, his lawyer told a federal appeals court.

Attorney Jesse Binnall insisted that Trump would be immune from prosecution in a series of extreme scenarios presented to him on Wednesday during a hearing before a three-judge panel of the United Nations Court of Appeals. United States for the District of Columbia circuit.

The court is deciding whether two police officers and 11 congressional Democrats can sue Trump over what they describe as a conspiracy to block congressional certification of the 2020 election results on January 6 last year.

Complaints centered on Trump’s tweets urging supporters to come to Washington, his lies that the election was stolen and his remarks to supporters in a speech on the day of the uprising to fight like hell and march. to the Capitol.

A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that presidents cannot be sued for their official acts. But U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled in February that Trump’s inflammatory speech before the Capitol riots was not part of the then president’s duties, allowing the prosecution to move forward. Binnall challenged that decision on Wednesday.

Asked by Chief Justice Sri Srinivasan if a president would be immune from prosecution even if he urged his supporters to intimidate citizens at polling stations to prevent them from voting, Binnall said yes, while admitting that such behavior would be horrific, Bloomberg reported.

Binnall also defended presidential civil immunity when Judge Greg Katsas asked about a president hypothetically calling to burn down Congress. Binnall noted, however, that a president could theoretically face criminal charges after the presidency in such a case (but not prosecution), Reuters reported.

Katsas noted that the case against Trump involves at least colorable, possibly substantiated, allegations that he incited the mob that stormed the Capitol last year.

Yet Binnall insisted that a president would not be subject to civil lawsuits even if it was determined that the president sought to destroy our constitutional system.

He claimed that Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric against the election he lost was simply part of his right to speak his mind from the bullying pulpit of the presidency.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Joseph Sellers argued that Trump was not entitled to the immunity he seeks because his conduct interrupted the peaceful transfer of power, ABC News reported.

The lawsuits at the heart of the appeal allege violations of Ku Klux Klan law, which protects federal officials and employees from acts of conspiracy to prevent them from performing their duties.

