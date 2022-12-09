Jokowi continues to work in the middle of the Kaesang-Erina wedding procession





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) still holds state office even though he takes part in a series of wedding processions for his youngest son, Kaesang Parangep with Erina Gudono. This was shared by number one via his personal Instagram account @jokowi on Friday (09/12/2022). Jokowi can be seen wearing a magenta beskap signing a number of state documents. “Before Friday Friday, during the wedding procession of Kaesang, the work and administrative tasks of the state must not be delayed. This pile of documents in front of me still needs to be completed,” wrote Jokowi, quoted via his Instagram account @ Jokowi, Friday (09/12/2022). On the other hand, Jokowi was also grateful that one of the series of Kaesang-Erina wedding processions, namely Sungkeman and Siraman, went well. “Alhamdulillah, earlier the procession for the sungkeman and the procession for the siraman went well, smoothly, and our family asks for the blessing of the community for the procession to continue. Very well, Midodareni (Preparations for this evening) then tomorrow Ijab Kabul, and continued with thanksgiving to Puro Mangkunegaran, everything can be fine,” he said, quoted via Presidential Secretariat Youtube, Friday 09/12/2022). Furthermore, Jokowi also apologized to the public whose comfort was disturbed during the marriage process of his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono. This apology was particularly conveyed by Jokowi to the people of Yogyakarta and the people of Surakarta city. “Once again, we would like to apologize profusely, if this procession starts with the sungkeman and splashes until later arriving at Tasyakuran and Puro Mangkunegaran, if anyone’s comfort is disturbed, our family apologizes profusely. Mainly, to the people of Yogyakarta and the city of Solo,” he added. Kaesang undergoes a splash procession before his marriage to Erina. The event took place at the Head of State’s private residence in Sumber, Solo City on Friday (09/12/2022). During the Sungkeman procession in front of the Siraman, Jokowi gave advice to Kaesang, who was soon to become the head of the little family. “We as parents hope that we also pray that the families of Mas Kaesang and Ms. Erina may in the future become a sakinah, mawaddah, warahmah family,” he said. Not only Jokowi, Iriana Jokowi also advised her youngest son to have a good marriage. Kaesang can be a good householder for the family and Erina Gudono. “What is certain is mother’s prayer that you are always happy ya le (Javanese calling boys),” Iriana continued. Meanwhile, when asked how Kaesang feels after going through several stages of her marriage process. Jokowi and Iriana’s youngest son only made a few comments and gave a two thumbs up to say everything was fine. “Of course I’m happy [habis sungkeman] cried earlier. Yes, I just asked you. What makes you cry is because you’re happy, happy,” Kaesang said.

