Trump does not plan to appeal the dismissal of the special master of Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump does not plan to appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court order ending the special lead review of documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a CNN a source familiar with the matter.

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that a lower court judge erred in ordering the appointment of a third party, or special master, to review about 100 classified documents that investigators found during a search of his Florida home in August.

The former president’s legal team has previously argued that they need an outside expert to decide whether any of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago could be privileged. They had until Thursday to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday afternoon, the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit issued the warrant that puts its ruling into effect, meaning that the time for Trump to seek an order staying the ruling has expired.

The Trump teams’ decision not to appeal would mark the end of a month-long legal battle over whether the review should take place and allow the Justice Department to move forward with its investigation into Trump’s detention. documents classified by Trump.

Trump hasn’t fared well on the Supreme Court lately, even though it includes three of his nominees.

Last month, for example, the court cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over Trump’s tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. There was no dissent noted at the order. In October, the court declined to intervene in a separate dispute over documents marked classified as seized at its Florida estate.

Trump, meanwhile, recently called for the termination of the Constitution to void the 2020 election and return him to power in a social media post.

Thursday’s ruling comes after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a scathing opinion in favor of Biden’s Justice Department and overturned U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannons’ order that called for a special master to determine which documents should be forbidden to investigators. The three-judge panel had said Cannon, a Trump appointee, should not have intervened in the first place.

The law is clear, wrote the appeals court. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed. Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so.

With the 11th Circuit handing down its warrant on Thursday afternoon, the case now goes to Cannon, who has been instructed by the appeals court to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit.

The 11th Circuits opinion, which was issued jointly by the three-judge panel of Republican nominees, including two from Trump, dismantled Trump’s arguments as to why a special master was needed. The court said only in extraordinary circumstances should the courts intervene in Justice Department investigations that are still in their early stages, and that this standard had not been met.

This restraint protects against unnecessary judicial intrusion into the course of criminal investigations, a sphere of power vested in the executive, the court wrote.

The appeals court said its new ruling would take effect on Thursday unless a party to the case successfully requests an order known as a stay, suspending the ruling from taking effect while it is being appealed.

The appeals court opinion was a scathing rebuke of the way Cannon inserted herself into the dispute. In addition to overturning the order, the appeals court ordered him to dismiss the entire case.

The appeals court took aim at the idea, raised in its order appointing the special master, that Trump deserves special treatment because he is a former president.

It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president, but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or gives the judiciary permission to interfere in an ongoing investigation, said the tribunal.

Creating this special exception, the 11th Circuit wrote, would challenge our nation’s fundamental tenet that our law applies to all, regardless of number, wealth or rank.

Trump had sought the special master in the weeks following the August search, obtaining the court order from Cannon. Judge Raymond Dearie, a senior judge who sits in Brooklyn, had been assigned by Cannon to lead the review of the thousands of remaining documents.

During closing arguments in the 11th Circuit case, Trump attorney James Trusty said only 900 of those documents were in dispute. Trump’s legal team argues the documents are his personal or privileged records and should be kept outside the scope of the investigation.

Lawyers for the Justice Department argued that the special masters process could drag on for weeks or even months, preventing the documents from being investigated. Prosecutors said that without access to the other documents, they could not question witnesses about the materials that were found intermingled with classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department effort is now being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was named last week to lead this investigation and another investigation into efforts to reverse Trump’s 2020 election loss that may involve the former president and current candidate for the White House in 2024.

This story has been updated with additional details.

