Saudi Arabia reunites Chinese Xi with Arab leaders in ‘new era’ of relations
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh on Friday at the first of two “significant” Arab summits pitching Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as an aspiring Middle East leader and a key partner for world powers.
Xi, who was received in Saudi Arabia with pomp and ceremony, signed a strategic partnership pact with the world’s top oil exporter a day before Friday’s meeting with the six-member energy-rich Gulf Cooperation Council. country.
He was due to have wider talks later with leaders of Arab League states spanning the Gulf, Levant and Africa.
The United States is watching warily the growing influence of its economic rival Beijing in the region, where China has a vested interest as the world’s largest energy consumer and where Chinese companies are expanding into technology and manufacturing. other infrastructure.
Xi’s visit also comes at a time when Riyadh’s longstanding alliance with Washington is under strain on issues of human rights, energy policy and Russia, as well as Gulf doubts over the commitment of the main guarantor of security, America, in the region.
At the start of the China-GCC Summit, Prince Mohammed announced a “historic new phase in relations with China”.
He had previously promised that the Gulf states would remain “a safe and reliable source to meet the world’s energy needs”, stressing that oil and gas would remain important sources of energy for decades.
In a lengthy joint statement, Beijing and Riyadh pledged to strengthen cooperation and stressed the principles of sovereignty and “non-interference”, while affirming the importance of a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies have defied US pressure to break with fellow OPEC+ oil producer Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and to limit relations with the China, as they attempt to navigate a polarized global order taking into account national economic and security interests.
The Saudi oil giant is a major supplier to China, and the joint statement reaffirmed the importance of global market stability and energy collaboration, while working to boost non-oil trade and strengthen the cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.
“Both parties reaffirmed that they will continue to stand firmly by each other in their respective core interests.”
In a nod to Gulf security concerns over Iran, another major oil supplier to China and with which Beijing has good relations, they agreed on the need to “strengthen joint cooperation to ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program” and for Tehran to respect “the principles of good neighbourliness”.
Riyadh also voiced support for Beijing’s “One China” policy on the Taiwan issue. Xi has invited King Salman to visit China, Saudi state television reported.
MILESTONES
The Chinese leader said his visit heralded a “new era” in relations. “China looks forward to working with Saudi Arabia and Arab states to make these two summits landmarks in the history of China-Arab relations and China-GCC relations, and lift these relations to new heights. “said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .
The Emir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the Kings of Bahrain and Jordan and the Presidents of Egypt, Tunisia, Djibouti, Somalia and Mauritania are among the leaders present alongside leaders and prime ministers from Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan and Lebanon.
Ahead of the summits, Xi held bilateral talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Sabah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani, Sudanese leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Diplomats said the Chinese delegation will sign agreements and memorandums of understanding with several states in addition to Saudi Arabia, which has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei on cloud computing and the construction of high-tech complexes. in Saudi cities.
The Chinese tech giant has been involved in building 5G networks in most Gulf states despite US concerns over a possible security risk from using its technology.
Additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing, Riham Alkousa and Ahmad Ghaddar in Dubai; written by Ghaida Ghantous; edited by Mark Heinrich
