Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt could BOTH lose their seats in next election: Professor John Curtice issues stark warning





Last week Boris Johnson announced he would stand again as an MP in the next general election.



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could both lose their seats in the next general election, a polling expert has warned. John Curtice joined Esther McVey and Philip Davies to share his analysis of the current political landscape. Asked about Boris Johnson’s safety within the Conservative Party, he said: Better than some of those currently in Cabinet, or even at least one other former party leader. John Curtice joins Esther McVey and Philip Davies UK News I mean, Iain Duncan Smith, for example, sits with a 3% majority. He looks extremely vulnerable. “Boris Johnson, with his 15% majority, at least seems to have a fighting chance. If, but if, and only if the Tories at least recover in the polls, not necessarily to where they would still be in power, but at least back to the level where they wouldn’t suffer what would, at the moment, be little less than a decimation, given that the party is more than 20 points behind in the polls. So I think with respect to Boris Johnson as an individual, of course, the fascinating thing is that as a former Prime Minister who was ultimately forced to resign because he lost the trust of its deputies and that its government has effectively collapsed. He thinks it is worth personally trying to stay inside the House of Commons and, in fact, doing so in the constituency where he is now. I think there has been a lot of speculation. Would A. think it was worth continuing? Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt could both lose their seats in the next general election Pennsylvania “But secondly, if he were to do that, he might like to try to find a safer seat, but obviously those paths are the ones he’s going to take. But, I mean, there’s no question he’s vulnerable. He is also, by the way, just as vulnerable as Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of South West Surrey. He sits on a very similar majority of around 15%. So he could survive if things improve. But at the moment, life doesn’t seem too comfortable to him either. Last week Boris Johnson announced that he would stand for re-election in the next general election. Mr Johnson will stand for re-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next poll, which is due to be held in 2024. He has been an MP for the West London constituency since 2015, which he won with a majority of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, when he was Prime Minister. How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

