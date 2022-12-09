Donald Trump Is Hosting A QAnon Fundraiser At Mar-a-Lago Because Of Course He Does





On Tuesday night, Donald’s Mar-a-Lago club and a ball pit for unauthorized classified documents held a fundraising event for a QAnon-based “documentary” on sex trafficking. The ABC News story on the event noted in particular the presence of prominent QAnon wackadoodle Liz Crokin, who says she used her time at Club Treason to talk about “Pizzagate”, the conspiracy theory of seething far-right claiming National Democrats were operating a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of a nondescript Washington, DC pizzeria that never had a basement to begin with. (You might remember this theory as the reason why a far-right conspiracy supporter went to the aforementioned pizzeria and started shooting up the place in an attempt to free the children who weren’t there from the basement that never was.)

QAnon’s claims have repeatedly caused violence or near-violence, but eccentrics who use the theories to boost their own careers, such as raising money to produce mockumentaries designed to inspire the insufficiently articulate to similar acts of false heroism continued on their merry way. And that includes, of course, holding fundraisers at Donald Trump’s personal club.

Liz Crokin celebrated her appearance in a social media post, ABC reports: “Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to fight child trafficking. at Mar-A-Lago.”

Well, you can’t argue with the wording. Good job, you weirdo. Crokin was also prominent enough to get the “standing next to Trump while Trump thumbs his head” image that mid-level Trump supporters consider an honor equal to being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame or whatever. the equivalent of Palm Beach.

Now back then there was always a big game to be played in political circles whenever a prominent politician was caught hanging out with (1) racists, (2) criminals, (3) creeps or (4) absolute bullshit cart chewing landscapes off tracks lives in another plane of existence societal cancers. If you were to neglect to complete the proper tax forms for a gardener or nanny in your employ, significant other people would have to bring passed out couches to their front lawns and then lay on them to recover from the scandal. everything. It goes without saying that this sort of thing went on your permanent record.

That largely disappeared after the Republican Party decided that in fact a bit of sex trafficking or outright tax evasion or extortion of foreign governments or attempted coup against the government of the United States himself was fine now. The tics of those early days remain, however. Was the important person hanging out with the mean and horrible person accidentally or on purpose? Will they report the person they were photographed with, or would a report be too destructive for their plans to court similarly evil and horrible people?

Hosting neo-Nazis, Civil War white supremacists, or conspiracy theorists whose fictions have incited violence in the real world could be a real problem, if Donald Trump wasn’t at least half of those things himself. . “Oh no, the sponsor of a coup attempt against the government is hanging out with assholes,” no one says.

So, you know, fine. Yes, Donald Trump, who says he’s running for president again, maybe because the FBI has recovered all of his stolen classified documents and he’s crazy out of control, is hanging out with the worst human beings in the world. America.

Did Donald Trump know that Crokin was a dangerous conspirator? Listen mate, I’m not sure Donald Trump can pull Ivanka out of a crowd at this point, asking her to identify right-wing conspiratorial figures would be like asking her the names of her grandchildren.

Did Donald Trump know fake documentarians were dangerous conspirators when they booked his club? See above, but let’s look at his welcome message to the group:

“You are amazing people, you do amazing work, and we just appreciate you being here and we hope you come back,” he told the assembled crowd.

Pfft. It’s his speech to anyone willing to give him five bucks and the hour of the day. That’s what he regurgitates when he has no idea who you are or why you’re there. It’s the same speech he makes when asked to talk about Frederick Douglass or the nuclear triad. Incredible people, the nuclear triad. They do an amazing job.

What we have here is Donald Trump in his natural habitat. Far-right figures want to suck him off and give him money; Donald wants people to suck him off and give him money. The ranks of people willing to do one or the other have dwindled considerably, thanks to this whole coup attempt, and it’s now up to neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and Republican members of Congress.

Does all of this bring him closer to a return to the presidency? Not so far. The only thing we know with absolute certainty is that this moron has absolutely no one left who can do any vetting of the people he has invited into his house and his for-profit club. The secret services don’t care. His political aides don’t care. His family doesn’t care.

It’s just Donald and the “Pizzagate” blubberers against the whole world, and the “Pizzagate” blubberers are there only because they were willing to pay him money. Tune in next week, when he harbors the corpse of Jim Jones and points a stocky thumb while being photographed with a racist jar of olives.

