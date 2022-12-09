DoJ asks judge to scorn Trump lawyers as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referrals





Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump's call to end the Constitution

Justice Department prosecutors are urging a judge to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all government documents he is accused of illegally retaining after quitting the White House.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump have claimed in federal court that he complied with subpoena requests to provide documents in his personal possession, but the department disputes that claim, with prosecutors arguing that searches conducted on behalf of former presidents have not been satisfactory. A court hearing on this matter will take place today.

Meanwhile, the select committee investigating the January 6 uprising is considering criminal dismissals for at least four of Mr Trump’s associates, according to reports.

The four people potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney John Eastman, former Trump attorney and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former department official of Justice Jeffrey Clark, sources told CNN.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has denounced the deal which saw Brittney Griner return from Russia, complaining that Joe Biden should have asked for the release of detained US Marine Paul Whelan. He did not acknowledge that Mr. Whelan had been arrested in Russia on his watch, nor that he himself had not acted to bring him home.

Continuing his angry day on Truth Social, Donald Trump shared an article from the far-right Gateway Pundit, a website known for promoting extreme false claims, in which right-wing pundit Wayne Allyn Root defends the former president against the criticism he received for dating Kanye West despite the disgraced rappers’ recent embrace of open anti-Semitism.

Mr. Root is a longtime conspiracy theorist and Trump fan who, among other things, hosts an outlet show run by unhinged MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 15:18

1670596243Bolton: Trump turned down opportunity to swap Whelan prisoners

Mr. Bolton, who served as national security adviser under Mr. Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS the Trump administration had been given the opportunity to trade Mr. Whelan for a convicted arms dealer Victor Bout in 2018.

The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan swap existed at the time and it was not done, for very good reasons of having to deal with Viktor Bout, he said.

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 14:30

1670594434Trump asks Musk to disclose information about the decision to ban him from Twitter

As Elon Musk continues his erratic reign on Twitter by allowing internal posts on sensitive political topics to leak, Donald Trump, who clearly sees the Tesla and SpaceX founder as some kind of ally, is demanding that he divulge everything he does. He can on the process that led to the decision to ban the platform’s former president after the Jan. 6 riot:

Mr. Musk lifted the ban on Mr. Trump from tweeting, but the former president refused to take advantage of it, likely because it would trivialize Truth Social.

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 14:00

1670592634Trump kicks off day with all-caps DoJ rant, demands return of Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump is awake and truthful, and seems to have gotten the news that the Justice Department is seeking to scorn him and his legal team for their alleged failure to comply with subpoenas for government documents in his possession.

He also falsely claims that the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago in August was illegal and that everything seized should be returned to him:

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 13:30

1670591134Jordan disowns Kanye. Elon. Tweet from Trump

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee who has become a fixation of Republican mockery and anger, yesterday called on presumptive Republican Chairman Jim Jordan to condemn a tweet posted by the Republican team reading Kanye. Elon. Trump before the three men embarked on a series of behaviors described as appalling, even by their standards.

Mr. Jordan’s response? To claim the tweet, issued by the verified account @GOPJudiciary, was that the tweet was not our account.

Andrew NaughtieDecember 9, 2022 1:05 p.m.

1670589679Will January 6 panel refer House GOP members to DoJ?

As reports indicate that the Jan. 6 select committee is considering removing key former Trump aides to the Justice Department for alleged criminal activity, discussions are also underway on how the panel will deal with Republican members of Congress. who also blocked his requests to testify.

Among them is Congressman Jim Jordan, the presumptive new chairman of the Judiciary Committee as well as potentially Kevin McCarthy, who is currently involved in a desperate effort to secure enough votes to be elected president next month.

Mr McCarthy appointed Mr Jordan to the panel when it was created, but after Nancy Pelosi refused to seat him because he was likely to be an important witness to the inquiry, the minority leader withdrew its candidates, paving the way for Ms. Pelosi to nominate Liz. Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as committees only two Republican members.

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 12:41

1670587403Brittney Griner release: Trump jumps on the Paul Whelan bandwagon

Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming that the Biden administrations’ prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner is a transaction stupid and totally one-sided because it did not include the United States. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.

Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was held on trumped-up espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, slammed the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad to his Truth Social platform, writing: Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this completely one-sided transaction? He was reportedly released on request.

The disgraced ex-president, whose family business was found guilty of tax evasion earlier this week, has also complained because the deal freed Ms Griner, a basketball player he has baselessly accused of hate the United States, for Russian-born arms dealer Viktor Bout.

What a stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the United States!!! he wrote.

Although Mr Trumps said he was worried about Mr Whelan, he took no action to release him during his time in the White House when he had the power to do so.

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 12:03

1670585700Watch: Trevor Noah rips off the genius of Donald Trump running the Trump OrganizationTrevor Noah pokes fun at the genius of Donald Trump running the Trump Organization

Daily Show host Trevor Noah has hit out at Donald Trump after learning that the Trump Organization had been found guilty of tax evasion. The former president’s firm was convicted on Tuesday (December 6th) of helping top executives dodge taxes on undeclared benefits such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. Neither Mr. Trump nor his family members have been tried. Noah joked that Trump would “go to jail,” not as an inmate, but to visit the “lower-ranking people” “who did this without his knowledge or permission.” Subscribe to our newsletter.

Oliver O’Connell9 December 2022 11:35

1670583900DoJ asks judge to hold Trump team in defiance of classified documents

The Justice Department has asked a judge to outrage Donald Trump’s team for failing to comply with a subpoena to return classified documents, according to a report.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Andrew Naughtie9 December 2022 11:05

1670582100ICYMI: Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in single day of disaster

Donald Trump has been mercilessly ridiculed on social media after suffering three major blows in a single one-day disaster.

Here’s what people had to say:

Oliver O’Connell9 December 2022 10:35

