Decrypting Xi Jinping’s Asia-Pacific community with a shared future – The Diplomat

Speaking to APEC business leaders in Bangkok, Thailand last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping commented on the East Asian Miracle export-oriented growth model centered on Japan 40 years ago, and proposed to build a Asia-Pacific Community of Shared Destiny.

The design of a East Asian Community is hardly new. It was first raised by Prime Minister Koizumi Junichiro in the early 2000s and became the guiding ideology of Japan’s Asian diplomatic and economic policy under the Hatoyama Yukios administration, at a time when Japan was the Asia’s largest economy.

In a speech delivered to the Shangri-la Dialogue in May 2009, Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd also put forward a proposal to Asia-Pacific Communityaiming to build integrated regional institutions to counter the rise of China; it did not significantly affect Asia-Pacific regionalism.

Much of the discourse on China’s regional influence and hence Xi’s concept of an Asia-Pacific community is preoccupied with the difficult question of how to tame China’s rise, because the question itself offers a case academically confusing and politically intriguing. This essay aims to decode the concept of Xi, explain how it differs from those previously proposed, and draw implications for the Asian community.

A shifting balance of power in Asia

As Henry Kissinger noted, the competition between the great powers is full of uncertainty and unpredictability and subject to potentially significant changes in the balance of forces.

Since the end of the Cold War, the United States has been the world’s only superpower, and the US-led world order is based on core American values ​​of freedom and democracy, shared by many Asian countries.

The US-led world order has been possible because of its economic and military power, and because of its role as a provider of global public goods, including the defense of its allies in times of war.

As China rises to become the world’s second largest economy, what Xi wants is to promote an alternative order in which the unique values ​​of sovereign nations should be respected. Xi stressed the importance of equal rights for all human beings to develop and grow in prosperity, regardless of their ideology or political values.

China has actively increased its contribution to global public goods, for example by providing free COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and investing in infrastructure along the Digital Silk Road.

In the dynamic balance of power between the United States and China, the competition between the two manifests itself in three layers: on the surface, it’s a trade war; in the middle is a competition for technological leadership; and at its core, it is the competition for a world order. Unlike other great powers in history that have challenged the incumbents, China’s rapid rise, both economically and technologically, has greatly benefited from the two countries’ economic interdependence.

Although a new world order is not on the horizon, the US-led attempt to decouple China from global supply chains, particularly the supply chains of critical technologies and strategic minerals, greatly influences the geopolitical landscape, particularly in Asia, including Australia.

In Asia, shifting power relations have particularly significant geopolitical consequences. Japan’s GDP was nine times greater than China’s in 1991, but had fallen to about a fifth of China’s by 2021. China now accounts for more than half of Asia’s economy and is the largest trading partner of most Asian countries. With such a shift in economic power, the US-backed, Japan-centric Asian model is shattered, and a new order of governance in trade, finance and the digital sphere that corresponds to the rebalancing of power in Asia is urgently needed.

Great power competition has caused many Asian countries feel they’ve been caught in the middle. Lee Hsien Loongthe Prime Minister of Singapore, summarized this enigmasaying, It will not be possible in Singapore to choose between the United States and China, given the close ties the Republic has with the two superpowers. That sentiment is shared by countries like South Korea and Japan, whose leaders have both met Xi at recent summits.

In Xi’s vision an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, China is the hub, connecting with each individual nation in a hub-and-spokes model of a distributed supply chain network.

To a large extent, this is already happening. Amid trade tensions between the United States and China, some of China’s manufacturing facilities have been relocated to its Asian neighbors, particularly ASEAN countries. Contrary to a common view that these outsourcings have drained China’s manufacturing power, assembly and final production in these countries has instead become an extension of China. mega supply chainrelying on the supply of intermediate goods from China and the export of final products from these countries, to avoid an increase in customs duties on goods exported directly from China.

The fact that China and ASEAN are now each other’s largest trading partner is a manifestation of this change. According to the Chinese customs Data, in the first 10 months of 2022, China-ASEAN trade volume grew by 13.8 percent, reaching $798.4 billion. Intermediate goods account for more than 60% of this trade, suggesting that the two parties are highly interdependent and integrated into each other’s production networks. China’s mega supply chain relies on its industrialization in many backbones heavy industriessuch as machine tool construction, steel and chemicals, which will take a long time to catch up with its Asian neighbours.

If Xi’s vision can materialize, even if the United States were able to pursue a strategy of de-sinicizing supply chains, an interdependent Asia-Pacific community with China as its hub could help Xi ensure the China’s position in the world or at least deter US-led decoupling efforts.

Implications for the Asian community

There are several reasons why, for the foreseeable future, it will not be possible for Xi to realize his vision of building an Asia-Pacific Community, at least at the governance level.

First, most of China’s Asian neighbors have accepted the US-led world order of freedom and democracy. A rising China with an authoritarian regime is perceived as a security challenge for these countries.

Secondly, for a country to assume a global/regional leadership role, it must have four dimensions in its structural power: (1) the ability to provide security for itself and for other countries; (2) dominance in the production of goods and services; (3) be a key part of the global trade finance and payment system; (4) significant contributions to global knowledge. While China is a dominant power in the production of goods, it lacks all the other elements.

Third, despite technological advancements over the past three decades, China still faces critical technological bottlenecks and needs science and technology collaboration with the West.

Can Xi achieve his goal? In addition to being pragmatic, he is also realistic. According to Sun Tzu art of war, when you can’t beat an army of friendly opponents, you conquer them one by one. Maybe that’s just what Xi has been busy meeting one-on-one with his Asian counterparts at summits over the past few months.

As a first step, Xi must ensure that the Chinese market will be open to its Asian partners, and that each nation will benefit from this intra-Asian production network.

Implications for Australia

Australia, as a resource provider in the China-centric production network, has benefited greatly over the past 20 years.

Fifty years ago, the then Leader of the Opposition Gough Whitlam led a delegation to China which, following his party’s election to government, secured Australia’s diplomatic relations with the PRC, even before the United States did. Whitlam succeeded not only in showing Australia’s loyalty to its strategic ally, the United States, but also in achieving its own goal as medium power South Pacific nation. Thus, Whitlam is remembered not only for his courageous action in reaching out to break the balance of power during the Cold War, but also for his decision to reposition the country in alignment with Asia by leading to the end from the country. White Australia Politics.

The geopolitical landscape facing Australia today is very different from Whitlam’s time. Fifty years ago, China was a political lever on a large chessboard between the United States and the Soviet Union and, for Australia, siding with China was risky but did not harm its alliance with Washington. Today, the rise of China challenges US dominance in trade, technology and the global order, and siding with China carries serious risks and possibly heavy implications for Australia.

However, the reality that Australia has to deal with is that in the event of a bifurcation of supply chains, Australia’s endowment will make it less attractive if it is part of the friendship solution that the United States aims to build to exclude China. Australia will struggle to replace China as a downstream partner and will face greater competition for resources and agricultural products in the new supply chain. One might wonder what Whitlam’s decision would be if he were alive today.