On his way to Yogyakarta, the Vice President will attend the wedding of President’s son Joko Widodo





Jakarta, wapresri.go.id – Vice President (Wapres) KH Ma’ruf Amin leaves for Yogyakarta this afternoon, Friday (09/12/2022). Using a special presidential Boeing 737-400 TNI AU aircraft, the Vice President took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta to Adisutjipto Air Base, Sleman Regency, DI Yogyakarta Province at 15:30 WIB. During his visit to Yogyakarta this time, the Vice President and Mrs. Hj. Wury Ma’ruf Amin will attend the wedding procession of Kaesang Pangarep, son of President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo, with Erina Sofia Gudono, daughter of the late Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gudono, MBA, Akt., Ph.D and Dra. Sofiatun Gudono, M.Sc., Akt. After taking a sixty-five minute flight, the Vice President arrived in Yogyakarta and is expected to be welcomed by DI Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, Military Commander IV/Diponegoro Widi Prasetijono, Regional Police Chief of Yogyakarta Suwondo Nainggolan, and Adisutjipto Air Base Commander Azhar Aditama and their respective companions. In addition, the Vice President and Ms. Hj. Wury Maruf Amin and accompanied by Governor of DI Yogyakarta and Mrs. Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hemas proceeded to Sheraton Mustika Yogyakarta Hotel, Jalan Laksda Adisucipto, KM. 8, Sleman, Yogyakarta by car. The following day, Saturday (10/12/2022), the Vice President is due to attend Kaesang Pangarep’s marriage deal with Erina Sofia Gudono at Royal Ambarrukmo Hotel, Yogyakarta. On this occasion, the vice-president will also provide marriage advice to the bride and groom. Before returning to Jakarta on Sunday (11/12/2022), Vice President and Ms. Hj. Wury Maruf Amin will also attend the wedding reception of President Joko Widodo’s youngest son at Jalan Ronggowarsito Number 83, Banjarsari, Surakarta City. Accompanying the Vice President on the plane were the Head of the Vice President’s Secretariat Ahmad Erani Yustika, the Special Staff of the Vice President Masduki Baidlowi, the Expert Team of the Vice President Nurdin Tampubolon and Farhat Brachma and the president of Baznas Noor Achmad. (RN/RJP, BPMI – Setwapres)

