New proposals (rather) to enforce standards in government

Alex Walker examines two new sets of recommendations for ensuring integrity and ethics in government, one from the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and the other from the Labor Party, suggesting the proposals will add pressure on Rishi Sunak to make tangible changes to the system.

A series of failures to uphold standards in government eventually led to Boris Johnsons Departure of Downing Street. Johnson’s conduct, along with that of his ministers, generated a host of ideas for better regulating behavior in government and restoring public confidence in politicians.

To differentiate itself from its predecessor, Sunaks promised of integrity and professionalism on his first day in office. While his tenure as prime minister saw a change in tone, there were no practical institutional changes to support this claim. Above all, Sunak is Again find someone to take on the role of its ethics counsellor, a position that has been vacant since June.

Two new reports have now added their recommendations to the mix, which will put additional pressure on the government to make tangible changes to the system.

First, the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs (PACAC) called last week to make the ethics counselor who investigates and reports potential breaches of the departmental code a legally required role, and to make the process for appointing the counselor more independent and transparent. This ties in with what others have been suggesting for some time, including the Standards in Public Life Committee (CSPL) and the institute for government (IfG).

The PACAC report does not go as far as these proposals (the commission recommends maintaining a veto by the Prime Minister on the opening of investigations, as is currently the case). The committee has a Conservative majority and its report is the result of a lengthy investigation into ownership issues, which began following the Greensill Capital case. Its support for the institutionalization of the adviser will give additional weight to the idea that this role must be strengthened by giving it a legal basis.

The other proposals for reforming the normative landscape came from the Labor Party in the form of the long-awaited Gordon Browns Commission on the Future of the UK. work first said he would establish an integrity and ethics commission to regulate government behavior in December 2021, as Johnson was engulfed in a series of integrity-related scandals. The report of the Browns commission gives substance to this much-needed idea and refines certain constitutional questions the proposals seemed to lift in their previous form.

The report suggests that the Labor Party would set up a commission to effectively take over the work of the ethics adviser. The previous policy involved merging various different ethics regulators into one body, which now appears to have been abandoned. This change should help avoid the charge of creating an overpowered regulator and a single point of failure or target for political capture.

The other development in Labors’ offering is the addition of a layer of public participation and democratic control. According to Labor plans, after the Integrity and Ethics Commission conducts its investigation, a panel of non-politicians would decide whether they agree with the findings and recommend an appropriate sanction of the cabinet code.

This may seem like a rather radical proposition allowing the public to pass judgment on the conduct of ministers. And no doubt the seemingly populist dimension of the policy will be underscored by Labor in any campaign. But the proposed model is very similar to the existing process for regulating the behavior of MPs, in which lay members sit on the committee responsible for deciding whether parliamentary standards have been breached.

The other innovation is that the work of the Integrity and Ethics Commission would be scrutinized annually by a jury of citizens (some may remember Brown originally experimenting with them when he was Prime Minister) .

This layer of public engagement will allow Labor to say it is serious about restoring public trust in politics by giving the public a role in scrutinizing the ethical standards of government ministers.

But it should be noted that the Brown commission itself was hardly a model of transparency and public engagement. It is not clear that the report’s listening exercise indicates that the committee held talks with many people beyond those already under Labor scrutiny. The party said it would consult on the proposals set out in the report. It would do well to make sure it does this more broadly than it has so far, perhaps using some form of representative deliberative process.

The involvement of members of the public in monitoring the behavior of ministers is a new proposal (although, as mentioned, it does not deviate radically from the process for MPs). But like the PACAC report, Labor’s proposals in this area do not fundamentally deviate from existing constitutional convention. In particular, neither suggests that the final say on the outcome of an investigation rests with anyone other than the prime minister at the time.

The common criticism of the existing system is that as long as the prime minister is the ultimate arbiter of the code, the government essentially marks its own homework. This has led to much of the distrust of the current arrangements seen during Johnson’s tenure.

But as PACAC, and now apparently also the Labor Party, recognize there is no easy solution to this dilemma. It would be constitutionally problematic for anyone other than the Prime Minister to have the final say on the composition of the government.

Giving a regulator the power to force the resignation of the Prime Minister or his ministers would be a significant constitutional change and one that could rightly be criticized for its lack of democratic legitimacy.

If the prime minister were to ignore or reject a finding that his own behavior was in breach of the code, it is up to the democratically elected chamber, or the prime minister’s ministers, to decide whether or not to maintain the support that allows them to continue to govern. A negative conclusion would certainly put serious pressure on the person in question to resign. But the accountability mechanism should ultimately remain political, rather than regulatory or legal.

Much of the focus so far has been on Labor plans to replace the House of Lords with an elected second chamber. But now that Labor has a more cohesive and fleshed-out proposal to which it can begin to point, Sunak will seek an answer to neutralize that particular line of attack, the accusation that he has still failed to appoint a ethics counsellor. Finding someone willing to take on the job may require a set of changes that look very similar to the proposals put forward by PACAC last week.

By Alex Walker, Head of Research and Communications, UK in a Changing Europe.