Prime Minister Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi birthday: ‘Pray for a long and healthy life’ | Latest India News





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his birthday wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and prayed for her long and healthy life. The former Congress speaker reached Ranthambore on Thursday, a day before the anniversary to celebrate the occasion in the state where the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently located. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday and in the afternoon flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter. She will be staying at the Sher Bagh Hotel in Ranthambhore, and her birthday will be celebrated there on Friday, party leaders said. Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2022 Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur by road and joined Sonia Gandhi. “They will stay in Ranthambhore and celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9,” party leaders said. The local administration has taken all possible measures to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family. Wishes poured in on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. “Best wishes to UPA President and former Congress Speaker Smt Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. May she be blessed with good health,” Salman Khurshid tweeted. “A lady who has lost so much in the service of this nation has stood strong with all her vigor for the progress of this nation and has guided the Congress party through thick and thin. Wishing our leader Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji a very joyful birthday and a healthy and happy year ahead!” Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV tweeted. The anniversary celebration comes as Congress is set to form the government of Himachal Pradesh after winning 40 seats in the state which has alternated between BJP and Congress in every election. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Trending topics to follow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-wishes-sonia-gandhi-on-birthday-praying-for-long-and-healthy-life-101670554052779.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos