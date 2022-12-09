What does Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia mean for Russia?





Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met this week in Riyadh to discuss oil trade and other issues. Photo : SAUDI NEWS AGENCY ( Reuters ) On December 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh Xi Jinpings for the first time since 2016. He and his counterpart, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed to meet more often and signed several contracts broadly aimed at aligning countries’ medium-term development programs, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. In the heart of Sino-Saudi relations is oil. No specific oil deal was leaked at the meeting, but the Riyadh meeting was clearly a chance for the countries to cement their long-standing energy trading ties. Saudi Arabia is China’s largest oil supplier, and China is its largest oil customer, important $43.9 billion of Saudi crude in 2021. Now, however, there is a bear in the room: Russia. Normally, Russia and OPEC nations like Saudi Arabia agree on oil, sharing an intention to counter the United States and Canada. When US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia in June To push OPEC to increase its oil production, Saudi Arabia chose instead to keep its production stable. This has strengthened Russia’s hand, at a time when its oil exports are increasingly sanctioned due to the war it continues in Ukraine; Saudi Arabia’s decision has made it harder for other countries to reject Russian oil. Unsurprisingly, it also caused a deterioration in US-Saudi relations. Russia and OPEC squabble over business in China But in the case of China, Saudi Arabia and Russia are more at odds. Before invading Ukraine, Russia sold most of its oil to Europe. Now this market is closed. China has become Russia’s largest oil customer and has been able to wring deep discounts Russian suppliers, who have no choice but to accept. The alternative would be to cut off one of the Kremlins’ most important sources of revenue. All the leverage is with China right now because Russia doesn’t have many options, said Paddy Ryan, deputy director for European energy security at the Atlantic Council, a think tank from Washington. Russia’s rebates, Ryan said, could cause a bit of tension with OPEC, if [Russias low prices] push back the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates. Even though OPEC has taken over some of Russia’s business in Europe, that market is much smaller than China, and European policymakers are pushing harder than ever to roll out electric vehicles and wean their countries off oil, no matter what. either the source: the EU is not really a market you would want to trade for India and China, Ryan said. Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the deals signed there suggest that China sees cheap Russian oil as an opportunistic commodity and Saudi oil as a safer long-term bet. This will worry Russian producers, who are unlikely to return to their European market anytime soon.

