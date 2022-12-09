Judge to hear Justice Department contempt claim in Trump documents case





A federal judge in Washington was scheduled to hear arguments in a closed hearing Friday on whether to force a representative of Donald J. Trump’s presidential office to swear under oath that there are no more classified documents in none of Mr. Trump’s properties, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Judge Beryl A. Howell is also being asked to decide whether to impose financial penalties or enter a contempt verdict if no one in Mr. Trump’s office agrees to formally swear that, to his knowledge , all classified documents he took to the White House when he left office last year have been returned to the government.

The hearing, in federal district court in Washington, is being held at the request of federal prosecutors who have asked Judge Howell in recent days to find Mr. Trump in contempt of court for failing to obey a subpoena. grand jury appearance issued in May requesting the return of all classified documents in his possession.

The government’s request came after months of frustration with the former president and his lawyers, who repeatedly assured prosecutors that the sensitive documents had all been returned only to find there were more.

Whatever Judge Howell decides, the fact that she was asked to consider a contempt finding suggests that the Justice Department has taken an aggressive new stance toward Mr. Trump’s long-delayed response to the efforts of the government to retrieve a trove of sensitive documents that he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida.

Learn more about the Trump documents investigation

Around Thanksgiving, a team of experts hired by Mr. Trump concluded research that included other locations among them, Trump Tower in New York; his golf club in Bedminster, NJ; and a storage facility near Mar-a-Lago. In the warehouse, the team discovered at least two documents bearing classification marks, prompting the former president’s lawyers to immediately notify prosecutors.

Nevertheless, this discovery contradicts an affidavit that some of Mr. Trump’s other lawyers had drawn up and signed in June, claiming that they had carried out a diligent search of his properties and that, to their knowledge, no classified documents had remained in hiding. his possession.

Prosecutors’ new attempt to persuade Judge Howell to use his authority to hold Mr. Trump and his legal team accountable for returning the documents came weeks after the Justice Department appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to overseeing the investigation into whether Mr. Trump illegally kept national security documents on his private property and obstructed government attempts to retrieve them.

Some lawyers who worked with Mr. Smiths’ team said they were told the Justice Department would no longer pull punches when seeking to enforce court orders or subpoenas.

The June attestation was signed by a lawyer for Mr. Trump named Christina Bobb and drafted by another named Evan Corcoran. When the FBI then searched Mar-a-Lago in August, they found more than 100 additional documents bearing classification marks.

The initial grand jury subpoena was issued in May after National Archives officials, after nearly a year of attempts, recovered 15 boxes of equipment from Mr. Trumps’ club at Mar-a-Lago in January and discovered that they contained dozens of classified documents. .

It’s unclear whether Judge Howell will rule from the bench on Friday, reserve judgment or seek to have the two sides resolve their differences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/09/us/politics/trump-contempt-justice-department.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos