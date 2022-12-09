Indonesia’s ‘moral panic’ drives new sex laws





The Indonesian government has passed a series of laws banning everything from extramarital sex to presidential slurs. Danish newspaper, Politiken, reported that the laws are seen as controversial because they conflict with general freedom of speech and because the rules are so loosely defined, experts fear they could be used against anyone the regime wishes to restrict. Greg Fealy, professor emeritus specializing in Indonesian politics at the Australian National University, said banning sex outside of marriage is something Islamic parties have been calling for for some time and it’s important to stress that the laws enjoy broad support in Parliament. – From major opinion polls, we know that Indonesians feel morally threatened. They view homosexuality, adultery and the like as a threat to the moral order, Fealy said. With the recent elections in Malaysia, it is clear that Islamic political parties are growing and growing in the Southeast Asian region. Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world and the 2024 elections can potentially serve as a breakthrough for conservative and religious political parties. According to Politiken, the laws were only passed after Indonesia hosted the G20 summit in Bali, where the world’s top leaders met. This was probably no coincidence as the Indonesian government is well aware of the controversy with which the law is viewed in many other parts of the world. The law is creating a lot of disruption in Australia where more than a million people travel to Bali every year and Australian airlines have reported several flight and hotel cancellations. Professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia, James Chin, however, does not think tourists should worry much about the sex rules as they will only become effective in three to four years and will soften as they go. that the process will move forward. Instead, James Chin thinks people should feel more uncomfortable about the Islamic uprising. As of now, the law has already been included clauses to protect the tourism industry. For example, only family members can report each other for having sex outside of marriage, which James Chin says is evidence that the government is trying to show moral flexibility. – Some ministers are aware that this could potentially harm the economy. A sex ban is the last thing Bali needs right now as the island slowly recovers from the pandemic, Chin said and added that the issue is even bigger than that as businesses risk being held back. responsible in different ways. – Companies can be held liable for employees who break the law. Foreign companies have warned the government that this could negatively affect investments. This is a problem for President Joko Widodo who is desperate to attract foreign investment. When the laws have been passed anyway, it underlines that it is a moral imperative for the government. They felt compelled to do so. Source: https://politiken.dk/udland/art9112146/%C2%BBTurister-beh%C3%B8ver-ikke-v%C3%A6re-bekymrede-over-sexreglerne%C2%AB

