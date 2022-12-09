Donald Trump releases 5,000 Taliban members over Biden Griner deal





Critics of the deal that saw basketball star Brittney Griner released from a Russian prison camp in exchange for a notorious arms dealer are being reminded of how the Donald Trump administration negotiated the release of 5 000 Taliban prisoners.

Griner, who was jailed after being found in possession of a vaporizer containing canisters of cannabis oil at Moscow airport in February, was released on Thursday in a prisoner swap deal with Viktor Bout.

Bout, 55, known as the “merchant of death”, was serving 25 years in US custody after being convicted in 2011 of numerous charges, including conspiracy to kill US citizens.

Bout was imprisoned for selling weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and allegedly supplied weapons to other terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda, rebel forces in Rwanda and military conflicts in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. The Trump administration negotiated the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A number of Republican figures, including Trump himself, have criticized the Biden administration over the prisoner swap deal.

In a Truth Social Post, the former president asked why a trade was not being considered for Paul Whelan, an ex-marine who is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being arrested in Moscow for spying in 2018.

“What kind of deal is it to trade Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country, for the man known as ‘The Merchant of Death,’ who is one of the biggest dealers in weapons in the world and responsible for tens of thousands of horrific deaths and injuries,” Trump said.

“Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this totally unilateral transaction? He would have been released on request. What a ‘dumb’ and unpatriotic embarrassment to the United States!!!”

A number of social media users pointed to how in 2020 the Trump administration brokered a deal that saw the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan government captives as part of a a peace agreement between the United States and Islamist militants.

After initially rejecting the proposal, then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani eventually released the thousands of Taliban members by August 2020.

In a statement at the time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision to release the prisoners was “unpopular” but would ultimately pave the way for an end to the war in Afghanistan.

Writing on Twitter, Omar Rivero, Founder of Occupy Democrats, said: “The same Trumpers who are losing their minds right now because Biden freed a single Russian arms dealer in exchange for freeing the WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t say a word when Trump freed over 5,000 Taliban prisoners. You really can’t make this shit up…”

Human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid said: “Republicans completely ignored it when Trump freed 5,000 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan, but are now outraged that Biden helped send Brittney Griner back to the United States. I don’t really understand why.

“If you’re upset that Biden traded an arms dealer for Brittany Griner — but approved Trump’s release of 5,000 Taliban terrorists who later took over Afghanistan — stop pretending it’s security you care about,” added Rashid.

Lawyer Tristan Snell tweeted: “In late 2018, Trump released Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the Taliban’s top leaders, along with 5,000 other Taliban fighters, in exchange for…*checks notes*…no one .”

A year after the release of Taliban members, US troops left Afghanistan ahead of the jihadist group’s takeover of the country.

During the evacuation, a suicide bombing at Kabul airport on August 26, 2021 killed more than 180 people, including 13 US military personnel.

ISIS-K, a Central Asian affiliate of the Islamic State group (ISIS), claimed responsibility for the attack.

During a Thursday briefing, Biden said Griner was on his way back to the United States after “careful and intense negotiations,” while promising the administration had “not forgotten” Whelan.

“Unfortunately, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s,” Biden said. “And although we haven’t been able to secure Paul’s release yet, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

Trump has been contacted for comment.

