Politics
Joko Widodo’s Toyota Alphard is under heavy surveillance, two Honda Gold Wings lead the Solo-Yogyakarta road to Erina Gudono’s house
TribunSolo.com
Joko Widodo’s Toyota Alphard drove behind the Honda Gold Wing PM, the Paspampres followed.
GridOto.com – President Joko Widodo and his family left for Yogyakarta on Friday (09/12/2022) afternoon.
Three Toyota Alphards and several other cars were escorted using a Honda Gold Wing belonging to the Military Police (MP).
Besides the Honda Gold Wing, the president’s motorcade to Erina Gudono’s house was also escorted by patrol cars.
The Jokowi family group was about to attend the midodareni night procession that was taking place at Erina Gudono’s house.
Melansour TribunSolo.comJokowi and his family left his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo.
The convoy was observed passing the intersection of the four statues of Wisnu at Manahan Solo at around 1:17 p.m. WIB.
Ruditya Yogi Wardana/GridOto.com
The Prime Minister’s Honda Gold Wing used to escort Joko Widodo to Kaesang Pangarep’s wedding.
According to some information, the Alphard on which Jokowi was traveling was in the front with the number AD-1224-ZA.
The Alphard received the strictest escort along the way from Solo to Yogyakarta.
The black Alphard was also followed by a motorcycle driven by Paspampres.
|
