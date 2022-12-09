Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues





CNN

—



China and Saudi Arabia voiced aligned policies in a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement on Friday, adding that they would support each other without interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

The deal comes amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the kingdom and amid frayed ties between the US and the two countries over oil production, human rights abuses and other issues. .

The nearly 4,000 words joint statement was published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and expressed agreement on a range of wide-ranging global issues, including energy, security, Iran’s nuclear program, the crisis in Yemen and the war in Russia against Ukraine.

Riyadh and Beijing were keen to stress the importance of stable global oil markets, noting that Saudi Arabia is a reliable exporter of crude oil to its Chinese partner. They also expressed their determination to develop cooperation and coordination in defense areas, as well as to continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism and its financing.

The statement affirms that the countries will continue to firmly support each other in their respective core interests, support each other in maintaining their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and make joint efforts to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. States, the rules of international law. and the basic principles of international relations.

This would involve not criticizing the internal policies of others, presumably including on issues of human rights and national rule.

China also affirmed its opposition to any action that interferes in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, without adding further details.

Both countries have been heavily criticized for their human rights record, and Washington has already cracked down on what it sees as a number of human rights violations and abuses committed by both the China and Saudi Arabia.

In June, the United States banned all goods produced in China’s western Xinjiang region, where the State Department estimates that since 2017 up to two million Uyghurs and members of other ethnic groups have been imprisoned in a dark network of internment camps where they would be subjected. torture, cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death. Chinese officials have consistently denied all allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

And in 2021, a US intelligence community report claimed that Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS) was directly involved in an operation that led to the murder and dismemberment of the journalist. from the Washington Post’s Jamal Khashoggi. MBS denied the allegations.

Xi landed in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday for a multi-day visit to the oil-rich kingdom and was warmly welcomed by MBS and other Saudi dignitaries on Thursday. Saudi military jets accompanied the Chinese president’s plane, a purple carpet was rolled out as it arrived and cannon shots were fired. On Friday, Xi invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to visit China, according to Saudi state television.

Xi’s visit includes his participation in a Saudi-Chinese summit, a Sino-Arab summit and a China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, SPA reported.

On Thursday, China and Saudi Arabia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement which includes a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, including on hydrogen energy, coordination between the kingdoms Vision 2030 and Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, and regarding direct investments, SPA reported, without providing details.

Xi’s warm welcome stands in stark contrast to the frosty atmosphere surrounding US President Joe Bidens’ visit to the kingdom earlier in the year.

Biden, who had previously vowed to make Saudi Arabia a pariah after Khashoggi’s murder, said in October that the United States needed to rethink its relationship with the kingdom after the Saudi-led oil cartel, the OPEC+, cut oil production.

Washington has also been at odds with China over Taiwan, a democratically governed island of 24 million people that Beijing claims as its territory though it has never controlled it, and China’s influence in the Middle East. -East.

In response to Xi’s visit to Riyadh, Washington said it was not surprised and aware of the influence China is trying to develop in the world.

Saudi Arabia has sought in recent years to diversify its alliances, particularly amid growing US criticism of the kingdoms’ policies, as well as what the Gulf monarchies have perceived as a waning US security presence in the world. Middle East.

At a time when Saudi Arabia seeks to advance its economic diversification plans, China is a solid partner to have and much less critical compared to other Western states, writes Amena Bakrchief OPEC correspondent at Energy Intelligence, on Twitter.

Saudi author and analyst Ali Shihabi wrote that, from the Saudi perspective, there has been frustration as US politicians continue to define the Kingdom through the Khashoggi murder, the war in Yemen and human rights.

Even the United States, with all its capabilities, has spent two decades and billions of dollars and lost countless lives trying to reform Iraq and Afghanistan, only to fail miserably, he wrote.

Saudi Arabia is pursuing a multipolar strategy of strong strategic ties, Shihabi added.

He is coordinating with China, India, Russia on oil, and with the UK and France as alternatives to the US on arms sales, he said, while maintaining a a hopefully solid but inevitably bumpy relationship with his old friend the United States.