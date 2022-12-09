Rana Sanaullah challenges Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab assembly





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenged Imran Khan on Friday to “follow the example” and dissolve the Punjab assembly and the KP, adding that his party was ready for by-elections in Punjab, FYR reported News.

Addressing the press conference, Sanaullah challenged PTI leader Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assembly, saying: PML-N has decided to fight and we are ready for the elections.

I challenge Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies and hold elections in Punjab, you will be surprised at the result. said Rana Sanaullah at a press conference in Lahore.

Sanaullah confirmed that PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif has decided to return to Pakistan soon to lead the party, adding that Sharif’s return will lead to a huge change of voice in favor of PML-N in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, he said all preparations to welcome the PML-N leader had started today and the people of Punjab were ready to welcome Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Regarding the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif, the Minister of Interior said that the preparations for the reception of Nawaz Sharif started today. Nawaz Sharif will also decide on the reception of the elections Nawaz Sharif will come to lead the party.

Rana Sanaullah made it clear that general elections in the country will be held in October 2023, if Imran Khan dissolves the KP and Punjab assemblies, then elections in those provinces will be held within 90 days.

On the talks between President Arif Alvi and Ishaq Dar, he said the President had shown willingness to resolve all outstanding issues, but “Imran Khan rarely listens to anyone.”

He added that Ishaq Dar had informed the President that despite the talks between the duo, the PTI had been spreading rumors regarding the country’s economic situation.

