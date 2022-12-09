How Jeremy Hunts’ financial reforms could bring down the economy





Hunt also confirmed that the government wanted to relax ring-fencing, a rule that prohibits big banks from gambling money from ordinary customer accounts in the riskier ends of the financial market. Ring-fencing was introduced in 2019, following a long review of what financial laws could help prevent another financial crash, and abolishing it is great because city bankers will now be able to play their games with your savings or those of your grandmother. But it puts you at a lot more risk if it all goes wrong. Hunt said his reforms will also create a legal obligation for regulators to facilitate the sector’s international competitiveness. In other words, the people who are supposed to control the city will now be forced to become its cheerleaders, making them much less likely to retain the most, if not the most dangerous, criminal elements in the industry. . And the cap on bankers’ bonuses will be removed, likely to encourage risk taking to the detriment of prudential management. Senior executives will no longer be legally responsible for the failures of their banks. The context of it all matters. There is more debt today, globally, than there is has already been. The UK pensions sector has already come close to collapsing this year, following Liz Truss’ September disastrous budget, and remains vulnerable to future shocks. Some very wealthy and powerful people will benefit from the Hunts reforms, says Griffiths, but for most of us they mean we are much more likely to have a very large and more damaging financial crisis. Perhaps more importantly, the reforms seem to misunderstand the purpose of a financial sector in an economy. By themselves, financial services are socially useless, they don’t, by themselves, do things that people use or enjoy. They are a means to an end. A bigger financial sector is not better for UK plc, says Griffiths. The financial sector should support jobs and productivity across the economy, he adds, which generally means more traditional investments in companies that actually do productive things, rather than high-stakes speculation. and high yield in currencies, derivatives and other financial markets, which largely exist for their own good. Worse still, an oversized financial sector is distorting the economy, sucking investment from areas outside the South East of England (and, to some extent, the central belt of Scotland). Part of the problem, Griffiths argues, is that the formal debate on financial sector regulation does not include appropriate input from civil society groups and those who represent the public. The government ends up bowing to the will of the big finance lobby. If groups representing society at large were able to influence government policy on banking, Griffiths believes reforms would focus on issues such as access to banking services. He explains: The cost of living crisis has intensified financial exclusion, a million people had to turn to illegal loan sharks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/jeremy-hunt-financial-reforms-edinburgh-win-election-crash-economy-uk-sunak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

