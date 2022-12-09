Donald Trump faces daily fines until classified documents are returned





Donald Trump could be fined every day until he complies with a subpoena issued to him as part of the classified documents investigation.

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Trump’s office in contempt after fears he still hasn’t returned all top-secret documents removed from the White House in January 2021.

The former president was initially ordered to return the classified documents in May. Trump’s attorneys assured the FBI that all documents were returned in June. More than 100 documents, including those marked top secret, were later seized by federal agents from Trump’s resort town of Mar-a-Lago in August.

District Judge Beryl A. Howell’s request to scorn Trump’s office comes after it was reported that the former president’s attorneys found two other documents with classified marks in a warehouse in West Palm Beach, Washington. Florida, just before Thanksgiving.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, at a rally in support of Representative Liz Cheney’s main challenger, Harriet Hageman. Trump could face daily fines if he fails to comply with a subpoena to turn over all classified documents to the government. Strange Chet/Getty Images

The attorneys turned the documents over to the FBI and told a judge they again believed Trump was no longer in possession of significantly more classified documents, a claim prosecutors denied.

A decision on whether to hold Trump’s office in contempt is expected to be made by Howell on Friday. If found in contempt, Trump or his legal team could face daily fines until May’s subpoena requirements are met, the ruling on the cost of the fine daily for the judge.

Prosecutors also suggested that Trump’s team should be held in contempt for failing to designate an official as the custodian of records to sign a document certifying that all classified documents have been returned to the federal government.

In June, Trump’s team told the government that attorney Christina Bobb was the custodian of records. Bobb signed a letter, written by attorney Evan Corcoran, attesting to the FBI that all classified documents had been returned after a “diligent search”.

Bobb was reportedly skeptical about signing the letter, telling the DOJ she had asked for a disclaimer that the claims in the documents were “based on information provided to me.”

Earlier this year, Trump paid a $110,000 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In April, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump would be fined $10,000 a day unless he turned over all the documents to James’ office in as part of the investigation into the Trump Organization’s bank fraud investigation.

On May 11, Engoron released Trump from the court order on the condition that he pay the $110,000 he had already accrued by May 20.

Trump was not asked to pay the full cost of the fines on May 11, which would have amounted to $160,000, because his lawyers had submitted 66 pages of court documents on May 6 to show they were trying to locate the records. subpoenas.

Trump then paid the full $110,000 on May 20.

James is continuing to investigate allegations that Trump inflated the value of his assets and properties in order to obtain better bank loans and other benefits, and announced a $250 million lawsuit against the former president. and three of his children—Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr.—in September.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s attorneys for comment.

