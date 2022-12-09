PM Modi unlikely to visit Russia this year for annual summit with Putin





Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the summit in India last year. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Russia this year for an annual bilateral summit between the two countries, sources told NDTV. The G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia was Prime Minister Modi’s last overseas visit this year, NDTV has learned from government sources. With the last annual summit held in India in December last year – which saw Russian President Vladimir Putin visit India for a six-hour visit – it was Russia’s turn this year to host the meeting . But now in its eleventh month of invading Ukraine, Russia has not offered a summit and no date has been announced as the year draws to a close. Mr Putin’s visit last year was his only second visit outside Russia since the pandemic, and was seen as a message of how seriously Russia views its ties with India. However, since the start of the war in Ukraine, Western nations have exerted strong pressure on India to reassess its relationship with Russia. India managed to stave off the pressure and underlined its historical ties with Russia and even increased its fuel imports from the country from less than 2% in February to 22% in October. But in a sign of India’s growing discomfiture, Prime Minister Modi told President Putin it was “not an era of war” when the pair met for a bilateral meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in margin of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September. . The statement was welcomed by the West and was even mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali, but did not appease Ukraine – also a key partner for India. In an interview with NDTV earlier this week, Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized India for increasing Russian oil purchases as “morally inappropriate”. “If you benefit from our suffering, it would be nice to see more of your help directed to us,” Dmytro Kuleba said. Featured Video of the Day ‘I can lead as chief minister’: Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha to NDTV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/in-person-pm-modi-president-putin-india-russia-summit-unlikely-this-year-3593573 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos