Here are the fallout from the Trump Org. conviction could lead to





Others who have legitimate investigations, I think, will see that criminal cases can be brought and can be won, Vance told POLITICO. I think that’s always been the big question mark, and that question has now been answered.

The Trump Organization hid compensation from tax authorities that included apartments, cars and private school tuition. (Trump called the conviction a witch hunt and vowed to appeal.) Former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, the scheme’s main beneficiary, pleaded guilty and agreed to testify at his employer’s trial.

The consequences could be devastating for the company, said Ben Gershman, a former New York State Anti-Corruption Bureau prosecutor and law professor at Pace University. The Trump Organization is now toxic. Nobody wants to touch them.

Banks will likely refuse to lend money to a company tainted with a criminal conviction, insurance companies may be reluctant to issue policies, and the company may also struggle to land government contracts, Gershman said.

They will be completely unable to obtain financial support from a responsible financial institution. I think loans, I think mortgages, I think insurance, says Gershman. They will not be able to get government support, funding and contracts etc. because they are convicted criminals.

However, this is apparently not enough to let governments waive existing agreements. New York City is trying to terminate its contract with Trump to run a public golf course in the Bronx, but the verdict apparently wouldn’t make it any easier.

But the verdict won’t help Trump on other legal fronts.

New York Attorney General Tish James, a Democrat, hit the former president and his family with a civil lawsuit earlier this year that could bar them from serving as directors or officers of any licensed company in New York. York.

The allegations are separate from the tax evasion that sparked the Vance and Braggs criminal case. But the recent conviction could undermine Trump’s defense, which rests on his insistence that his company did everything by the books, according to a person with knowledge of the attorneys general’s case.

If Donald Trump says his company has done nothing wrong, their finances are perfect and his company has just been convicted of very serious financial crimes, tax evasion, that disproves that argument, the person said. Now a jury has said very clearly, you did something wrong.

The conviction makes it more likely that Trump will settle the James case, said Joshua Schiller, a partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner.

There is pressure to fix this, he said. A conviction is very bad. Another set of complaints, which are currently directed against individuals, would be even worse.

The criminal conviction alone could prevent the Trump Organization from operating in New York, he said, predicting they would try to dodge the consequences by leaving the state.

The real question is whether they will be able to continue doing business in New York State. This raises the question of whether financial institutions will be able or willing to do business with them. I think it’s unlikely, he said.

And Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office finally delivered Vances’ allegations on Tuesday, just brought in a heavyweight to support a separate, previously stalled investigation into Trump and his business practices.

Bragg recently hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo. Prior to the DOJ, Colangelo worked on a lawsuit brought by James and his predecessor Barbara Underwood alleging that Trump used money from his eponymous charitable foundation to further his political interests. Trump settled for $2 million.

Investigators view the conviction as potentially helpful to the ongoing investigation, according to a person familiar with the proceedings.

This is a chapter from the book. A consequent chapter, a condemnation for companies founded by a former president, but a chapter, Bragg said during an appearance on MSNBC. Well, go where the facts take us.

Vance, now a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie, said the guilty verdict should move the larger investigation forward. His office went to the United States Supreme Court and won the right to tax Trumps.

When I left office, I believed that the investigation should go ahead. And the new district attorney came in and he made a different judgment, which I disagreed with, but which is entirely and rightly within his jurisdiction, he said. Now Bragg is relaunching the broader investigation.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Weisselberg’s son, Barry, turned over thousands of pages of documents to investigators.

Her attorney, Duncan Levin, said she provided evidence to both the Anhattan District Attorney and the state attorney general documenting alleged wrongdoing beyond the unimposed compensation scheme.

The evidence she provided to investigators goes well beyond benefits, Levin said. Donald Trump was an integral part of this scheme, and it’s a simple and straightforward affair that shouldn’t have taken as long as it did. I think this will hopefully encourage everyone, all government agencies to treat all defendants equally, and no one is above the law.

