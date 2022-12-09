Turkey strengthens energy ties with Russia





As European nations opposed to invading Ukraine moved to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas, enduring skyrocketing price increases and possible shortages, Turkey deepened its ties energy with Russia. Since the beginning of the war, Turkish imports of Russian crude oil and coal have increased sharply. The presidents of the two countries discussed how to turn Turkey into a regional trading center for Russian gas. And Turkey has suggested building a second nuclear power plant designed and financed by Russia in addition to the one already scheduled to go online next year. Cheaper energy is helping to keep Turkey’s sinking economy afloat at a critical time. But the maneuvers are also part of an attempt by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to use the energy crisis to move forward a long-held dream of Turks to become a major energy hub. Its geographical location between Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East places Turkey in a pivotal position. The ambitious efforts have had some success. Turkey’s growing role in the global energy trade was evident this week with the entry into force of the European Union’s embargo on Russian crude transported by sea, as well as the imposition of US price cap on Russian oil.

More than 20 tankers, most of them unrelated to Russia, were stationed in Turkish waters, expect to obtain permission to make their way through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to the Mediterranean Sea. Turkey has demanded additional proof of insurance, saying the price cap has increased the risk of uninsured tankers off its coast. On Friday, a Russian delegation would have traveled to Ankara to discuss Turkey’s demand for a 25% cut on natural gas. At the same time, maritime tracking logs showed a large cargo ships filled with Russian coal or oil directed to Turkish ports.

Turkey has made clear its opposition to the war in Ukraine, condemning the invasion and offering military support to Ukraine. But he was also careful not to antagonize Russia, which is helping to provide a financial lifeline at a difficult time. Mr Erdogan, who made a point of going public with his birthday phone call in October with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, is not imposing sanctions on Russia and continues to oppose Finland’s membership and from Sweden to NATO. The high-tension act balancing Russian and European interests has given Turkey new importance and leverage, but also creates new tensions. Mr Erdogan has taken the lead in brokering key agreements to allow Ukrainian grain to pass safely through a Russian blockade of Turkish Black Sea ports to help reduce high food prices and the risk of a food crisis world. He also facilitated prisoner exchanges between the two warring countries. But opposition to NATO expansion has angered political leaders in Europe and Washington, as has the tanker bottleneck outside the Turkish Strait.

It’s unclear whether overcautiousness, dysfunction or political posturing is to blame for the standoff, but it worries oil markets and frustrates Turkey’s Western allies, who have called on Ankara to allow ships to pass. For Turkey, however, its tortured economy is a priority. Mr. Erdogan’s policy, said Henri Barkey, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, is as follows: I must do everything I can to improve the economic situation and if that means working with the Russians, I will work with the Russians. .

Certainly, the economy desperately needs improvement. Inflation has jumped past 80%, seriously denting the president’s popularity and jeopardizing his bid for re-election next year. Turkey is also heavily dependent on foreign energy, importing 93% of its oil and 99% of its gas, according to the International Energy Agency, a situation that widened its trade deficit and increased its indebtedness. As bad as the economy is, it would be worse without Turkey’s energy trade with Russia and the money it brings in. Turkey does not participate in any embargo on Russian energy and, therefore, has been able to buy Russian oil at a deep discount. The advantages are twofold. Turkey, which has huge refining capacity, is buying record levels of Russian crude at a discount, refining it on its own shores, then legally labeling the finished product as Turkish in origin and selling it at market rate. global. At the same time, he buys discounted Russian diesel fuel for domestic use. Over the past six months, Turkey has bought an average of 292,000 barrels of Russian crude per day, compared to an average of 113,000 barrels per day in the same period a year ago, according to Kpler, a firm that tracks transportation. petrol.

Russian oil is increasingly channeled through Turkey, where increasing amounts of Russian crude oil are refined, while the country increases its exports of refined petroleum products to the EU and the United States, according to a analysis by the Center for Energy and Clean Air in Finland.

(The European Union embargo on refined products using Russian oil is expected to come into effect in February.) Coal imports from Russia, sold at a discount, have also exploded. Between August, when the EU bans Russian coal came into effect, and in November, monthly imports of turkeys from Russia averaged 2.1 million metric tons. This figure is more than three times higher than the monthly average of around 630,000 tons purchased during the same period last year, according to Kpler. Turkey has become the biggest buyer of Russian coal, said Kpler analyst Viktor Katona, who recently returned from a trip to Turkey. Thanks to Turkey and China, Russian coal exports have returned to pre-sanctions levels. Energy is just one part of a complex array of economic and political interests driving Turkey’s desire to strengthen its ties with Russia. Russians account for the largest number of tourists, a source of foreign currency to help support the decline in the value of the Turkish lira. More importantly, Mr. Erdogan counts on the support of Russia in his efforts to stifle Kurdish separatism in Syria. But energy tactics have wider implications. Turkey’s location between energy-rich and energy-starved countries has given it strategic importance as a transit point.

Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at the Bruegel Institute in Brussels, said Mr Putin was exploiting Turkey’s desire to become a regional energy hub to create tension within the NATO alliance. He doubted the strategy would succeed. Because Europe is determined to end its dependence on Russian energy in the coming years, the idea of ​​an energy center in Turkey does not make economic sense at the moment, a- he declared. Turkey will try to take advantage of cheap Russian energy as much as possible, he said, but I don’t think it will hurt the NATO alliance or the united opposition to the invasion of Russia.

Elif Ince contributed report.

