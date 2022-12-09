Bali’s old golf course another Trump fiasco





Beer bottles and broken plastic chairs litter the fairways of an abandoned golf course on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, where laid-off workers lament the broken promises of a Donald Trump ‘dream project’ .

Nearly a decade ago, the real estate mogul and future US president signed a deal to license his name to a six-star vacation destination to replace the Nirwana Golf Resort, one of the best in the world.

But today the once-thriving golf course is filled with weeds – another failed project for Trump, whose six casino and hotel bankruptcies over two decades have racked up billions of dollars in debt and hit thousands of lives.

“There was no clarity on our future. We heard that we would be recruited again but it never happened,” said Ditta Dwi, a 26-year-old ex-caddie who was forced to take a job as a waitress while waiting for a reopening which never came.

The Trump Organization and Indonesian developer MNC Group closed the resort in 2017 and laid off hundreds of workers after teaming up to rename the Nirwana, which offers idyllic views of the Indian Ocean.

The planned redevelopment – Trump’s first venture in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy – was called a “dream project” by his son Donald Trump Jr during a 2019 visit to Jakarta.

But Trump’s deal to license his name to the new resort and help operate it – first struck in 2015 – has proven to be a pipe dream for Indonesian workers.

Five years after sending staff home, the hotel is demolished and its course gone, its abandoned fairways the domain of a lone security guard who rides around on a cart, driving tourists away.

The abandoned, overgrown and empty site is a far cry from the luxury image Trump long nurtured for his real estate interests before he set his sights on the White House.

But the real estate mogul, who recently announced he will run for president again in 2024, is no stranger to colossal flops.

Six times between 1991 and 2009, his casino and hotel projects went bankrupt.

The first to fail, the Trump Taj Mahal in the beachfront gambling mecca of Atlantic City, New Jersey, threatened Trump’s personal fortune. To cover part of the casino’s debts, he had to sell his yacht, his private jet and half of his shares.

– ‘Postponed’ –

MNC leader and Trump ally Hary Tanoesoedibjo – who bought Nirwana in 2013 – has previously cited falling consumer spending during the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the delays, but the problems with the project predate the project. ‘epidemic.

Edwin Darmasetiawan, director of MNC’s real estate arm, declined to confirm how many Indonesians were sacked when the development was abruptly shelved.

He said “financial issues” had caused delays of several years and said he hoped it would still be developed within two years, even though no work has started.

“I don’t see this project as a failure, but as postponed,” he told AFP.

“We have another project in Lido, now we are focusing on that,” he said, referring to a mega-resort of the same name in South Jakarta.

The project in West Java, which will include a golf course and a Trump resort, has sparked controversy over builders who allegedly unearthed Islamic ancestral graves without permission from locals.

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment on the Bali resort.

Many Balinese workers have lost opportunities due to the billionaires’ decision to let the plot stagnate.

While hotel workers were compensated after losing their jobs, around 150 caddies on temporary contracts did not receive any money when they were suddenly let go.

“It was tough. The time I lost my job as a caddy was tough. A lot of people were angry,” Dwi said.

She earned a monthly salary of 1.3 million rupees ($86), but tips from wealthy golfers enabled her to earn up to 15 million rupees in a good month. Now she earns the same salary, but no tip.

– ‘Move on’ –

Yet hospitality and golf workers whose livelihoods have been shattered are trying to forgive and forget.

Dwi, the former caddy, told AFP that getting her old job back now seemed “impossible”.

“I just gave up. I’m moving on,” she said.

Pita Dewi, who worked at the hotel’s spa for 18 years and now runs her parents’ cafe, said Trump’s closure of the resort left her fearful for her future.

“I was stressed thinking about how I would make money, because I have kids,” she said.

“I was 48, how could I find another job?”

But in typical Balinese fashion, optimistic locals who strongly believe in forgiveness are quick to dismiss any negative feelings towards the larger-than-life tycoon.

“We have to go on with our lives,” Dewi said.

“If we hated him, would he give us money?”

