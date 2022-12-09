Declining Tories steal ideas from Labour, a transition has already begun | Andy Beckett

Jhe British political system likes to present itself as one where power passes decisively from one party to another. The removal van arrives in Downing Street, and a very different government replaces the defeated one. These rapid and dramatic changes are supposed to be one of the good points of our system: voters clearly want to be enacted, in return for being kept away from centralized Westminster the rest of the time.

It is in the interest of the two major parties supported by this system to say that they offer a stark choice. And sometimes it’s true: Jeremy Corbyns unleashes socialism against the harsh conservatism of Theresa Mays; Conscious skill of Keir Starmers against the seeing chaos of Boris Johnson. Since 2015, the gap between Labor and Conservatives in style, ideology and policies has often been wider than ever.

Yet recently, without being widely noticed, the gap has narrowed. In some ways, Starmer and Rishi Sunak are similar politicians. Both are relatively inexperienced, elected MPs only in 2015. Both are better at paperwork and preparation than spontaneous communication. And both present themselves as realists, thinning out after unrealistic predecessors.

Even more disconcerting to anyone who takes the rhetorical battles between the parties at face value, the Tories are increasingly embracing Labor policies: caps on energy prices, a windfall tax on energy companies and an increase in State according to inflation. This week, the Tories made a political announcement that repeated almost word for word a Labor proposal: pledging to make the right to request flexible working a right from day one for all employees. Labor has called for the right to flexible working for all workers from day one in July 2021.

During the first Conservative leadership race of this year, Sunak pledged: I will rule as a Thatcherite. Yet he now leads a government that raises taxes, stresses how compassionate he is, and has hired former top New Labor officials Patricia Hewitt and Michael Barber as advisers. In the right-wing press, and on the right of the Conservative party, there is disbelief and loud grunts, that Sunak governs like Gordon Brown. In some ways, one could say that the transition to a Labor government has already begun.

This blurring of lines between the two parties should come as no surprise. Gradual transitions between a fading government and its likely replacement actually happen quite often in Britain. In the 1970s, Jim Callaghan’s Labor administration adopted monetarist economic policies before Margaret Thatcher. In the 1990s, John Majors’ optimistic discourse on a classless society anticipated Tony Blair’s attempt to turn Britain into a meritocracy. In 2010, Brown’s Chancellor Alistair Darling proposed severe cuts in public spending that foreshadowed George Osborne’s austerity.

This trade in ideas, language and politics between enemy parliamentarians is neither simple nor often openly acknowledged, nor necessarily even conscious. In addition to simply stealing opposition policies in an attempt to change just enough to tone down his critics, appease enough voters and thus cling to power, which is the strategy Sunak seems to follow past governments, can also look for ways to reflect the new times. . Right-wing newspapers may still believe that Britain can be saved by market forces, but to be a Tory minister today is to face endless market failures. Sunak is one of the biggest proponents of capitalism in his party, but even he conceded at a conference this year that the market has limits.

The problem with such ideological retreats, from the government’s perspective, is that they can be an unwitting admission that regime change is needed or even a sign that some members of the ruling party are beginning to give up. The silences and absences on the Tory benches in the Commons under Sunak suggest the latter.

Government retreats can also normalize opposition policies and rhetoric. Starmer can talk about price caps, new taxes and creating an economy that works for working people with a degree of boldness that Brown and Blair never dared despite their greater confidence in other areas, partly because Sunak is the fourth Conservative Prime Minister in a row to acknowledge that our economic model is in trouble.

In theory, this normalization of concerns about capitalism could allow Starmer to move further to the left. Now that the two main parties agree on action against profiteering energy companies, Labor could push for action against other companies that have greedily increased their margins. A recent analysis by trade union Unite found that the profit margins of the UK’s largest listed companies were 73% higher in 2021 than in 2019, and that this push has continued in 2022. As most Britons are getting poorer in the cost of living crisis, to which this profit has been a major contributor, new windfall taxes or price caps could be socially and economically beneficial, and very popular.

But Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves are instinctively cautious. A more likely consequence of the Conservatives’ shameless plundering of their policies is that these policies will be thoroughly tested in practice long before Labor enters government. A Conservative government acting as a laboratory for a Labor government: after all the decades of Labor accepting Conservative policies, that would be a pleasant irony.

Labor supporters shouldn’t get too excited, though. Under Starmer, political exchanges between the two parties were not one-sided. On Brexit, Ukraine, defense and anything deemed patriotic, Labor remains deferential to the Tories: broadly accepting their positions and definitions of what matters. If Starmer wins the election, his acceptance of reckless Conservative positions, for example on Brexit, could undermine his government, just as New Labor was ultimately undermined during the financial crisis by its acceptance of the oversized City of London that Thatcherism had created. Ideas inherited from other parties can be poison pills.

That said, we shouldn’t overestimate the common ground between Starmers and Sunak. On probity in public life, private schools, poverty and wealth, who the economy should prioritize, social values ​​and the environment, Labor and the Conservatives remain miles apart. ‘other. The period until the next election, and the election itself, are likely to be acrimonious as a result. When governments in decline steal ideas from their adversaries, it’s usually a sign that their diehards will do anything to stay in power.