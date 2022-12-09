Court adjourns bail plea for PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati until December 12





NNA | Updated: December 09, 2022 07:40 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 (AN): A district and magistrate court in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the bail plea of ​​Pakistan Senator Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azam Khan Swati over a controversial tweeting case until 12 December without a hearing. Azam Khan Swati is still being held by Balochistan police on remand in one of the cases registered against him, The News International reported. Swati is also accused of using foul language against military officers in tweets in separate cases. During the hearing, Special Judge Raja Asif Mehmood said he would soon be moved to another court and another judge will hold a plea hearing. Mehmood adjourned the hearing and said he would hear the plea if his transfer notification was not issued by December 12, according to The News International report. “The notification of my transfer to another court is going to be published. The new judge who will be assigned here will hold a hearing on this plea,” said Raja Asif Mehmood, quoted by The News International. According to The News International, Azam Khan Swati’s court counsel said that several cases have been filed against Azam Khan Swati in Pakistan for his controversial tweets. However, the Balochistan High Court ordered no further lawsuits against Swati. his Twitter account. Azam Khan Swati was released on bail in this case. However, the FIA ​​again arrested Swati for using abusive language against senior military officials, including former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On December 2, Balochistan police arrested the PTI senator over a similar case filed against him in Quetta, according to the report. He was already in pre-trial detention in Adiala prison at the time of his arrest. Meanwhile, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has condemned the arrest of Azam Khan Swati.

On December 3, Imran Khan in a series of tweets said, “The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty that Senator Azam Swati is undergoing and for what crime? For intemperate language and asking questions that are everyone’s right in a democracy “Internationally, Pak and especially our military are increasingly viewed negatively. In the tweet, Khan said, “because the current imported government is seen as just a puppet government. Bajwa’s fascist actions against the PTI, critical media and journalists. 74-year-old heart patient Senator Swati must be released immediately.” Imran Khan in another tweet mentioned, “not only because he has committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture, but also because may this petulant and vengeful targeting undermine our mily’s credibility which is essential for a strong Pakistan.” (ANI)

