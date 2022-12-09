A look at how Xi Jinping is leading China’s fight against COVID-19 in 10 stories

For nearly three years, President Xi Jinping has led China in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Xinhua reporters told some of the key moments and stories of how Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, led the nation through the times. the toughest along the way. towards victory.

SLEEPLESS NIGHT

At the start of 2020, Hubei province in central China was the most affected by the epidemic. The provincial capital Wuhan was particularly affected.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday for the Chinese people, Xi spent an all-nighter, with the COVID-19 festivities.

The next day, Jan. 25, Xi convened a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on epidemic control. He told his six colleagues on the standing committee that the situation was urgent and that they had to study the matter together. “I didn’t sleep well on Lunar New Year’s Eve,” Xi said.

“DON’T SHAKE HANDS”

On February 10, 2020, when the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beijing reached 342, Mr. Xi, wearing a mask, visited a residential community, a hospital, and a disease prevention and control center. district diseases.

He stretched his wrist to have his body temperature checked as he entered each location. Xi chatted with locals on a street, asking them about vegetable prices.

“Let’s not shake hands at this unusual time,” Xi said. “We have to trust that we can prevail against the epidemic.”

“We absolutely can beat him,” the locals replied.

ALWAYS CONCERNED ABOUT WUHAN PEOPLE

On March 10, 2020, Xi visited a residential community in Wuhan. On that day, the mainland’s daily number of new confirmed cases fell to 24, but Wuhan still had 14,514 COVID-19 patients. The task of containment remained difficult.

Walking between buildings, Xi looked up and waved at the locked-in residents who poked their heads out of their windows and balconies to greet him.

“Let’s keep it up! Wait a little longer! Xi said.

Speaking at a symposium in Wuhan, he made a special request that officials provide more fish, a favorite food of Wuhan residents.

“I’M REALLY IMPRESSED”

In May 2020, during the annual session of the National People’s Congress, Xi talked about an interview with a local hospital president that impressed him.

Luo Jie, a national lawmaker from hard-hit Hubei, told reporters how medical staff at his hospital spent 47 days saving an 87-year-old COVID-19 patient.

“So many people worked together to save a single patient. That, in essence, epitomizes all it takes (to save lives),” Xi said. “I’m really impressed.”

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ANGELS”

In March 2020, Xi hailed medical workers as “the most beautiful angels” when he inspected the command center of the virus-hit Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan.

Xi noted that medical personnel, including military medical personnel, rushed to Hubei and Wuhan without hesitation after the outbreak and made important contributions to epidemic control.

COORDINATE EPIDEMIC CONTROL WITH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Xi stressed the need to balance epidemic control and economic development over the years.

On March 29, 2020, when he inspected the coastal province of Zhejiang, Xi visited Ningbo-Zhoushan port whose throughput had returned to normal levels thanks to timely measures he adopted to resume the production.

He called for efforts to mitigate the negative impact on freight transport of restrictive measures adopted by various countries to combat the coronavirus. He also called for facilitating the smooth flow of trade in the country.

During the epidemic, he visited places like Zhejiang, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces to oversee production resumption and poverty alleviation.

In 2020, China was among the first countries in the world to return to work and reopen schools and businesses. In 2021, China recorded a GDP growth rate of 8.1%, among the fastest among the world’s major economies.

TRIBUTE TO HEROES

On September 8, 2020, a national meeting honoring heroes in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“You’re doing good ?” After taking a photo with the honoree, Xi stood up and greeted epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, then 84.

“Great!” Zhong said, expressing his willingness to continue working on the front lines in the fight against respiratory diseases and the management of public health emergencies.

Zhong was one of those who received the Medal of the Republic or the title of People’s Hero from Xi Jinping himself for rendering meritorious service and making outstanding contributions in the battle against COVID-19.

MANY LEADERSHIP MEETINGS

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Xi has presided over more than 30 meetings of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee or the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to discuss virus response measures.

Under Xi’s leadership, the nation quickly mobilized and took a myriad of containment measures based on various epidemic situations. This has enabled China to curb the spread of the virus and to protect the life and health of the Chinese people as much as possible.

GOLD AWARD FOR CHINA’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic continuously wreaked havoc across the globe, China stepped into the global spotlight with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics culminating in successful results.

Under Xi’s leadership, China has delivered on its promise to deliver streamlined, safe and splendid Games to the world.

China’s COVID-19 response policy has once again withstood the test, bringing useful experience to the world in fighting the virus and hosting major international events, Xi said at a meeting. congratulations on the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

“As some foreign athletes have said, if there was a gold medal for responding to the pandemic, then China would deserve it. I would say that gold medal belongs to all the personnel involved in the organization of the Games,” Xi said.

CONTRIBUTE TO GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH

In the relentless fight against the virus, China is committed to protecting people’s lives and health. In the meantime, he assumed responsibility for the public health of the international community.

Under Xi’s leadership, China has launched the country’s largest global emergency humanitarian aid since 1949. It has sent medical experts and anti-virus equipment around the world. It has provided more than 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

During a meeting with Xi in Beijing in February 2022, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to the Chinese side for helping his country fight against COVID-19. “Vaccines donated by China not only saved our people, but also our economy,” he said. (Xinhua)